Nicola Tallant: ‘If there’s any proper real threat against a journalist, the State comes down on them’
Journalist Nicola Tallant has been covering gangland for two decades but her Crime World podcast is bringing her work to a whole new audience. Here, she talks about celebrity culture among criminals, the desperate mums who call her for advice and the legacy of Veronica Guerin’s murder
Ellen Coyne
A woman is standing in a coffee shop queue when she hears the voice of Nicola Tallant. Mortified, she starts scrambling in her handbag, thinking her phone had begun playing out loud in public. Her blushes are spared when she realises the crime journalist is standing, bemused, in the flesh, behind her.