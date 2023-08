Niall Harbison: ‘In 24 hours, my booze tally could be 10 cans of beer, four bottles of wine, a bottle of whiskey, five Valiums, plus 40-odd cigarettes’

Three years sober, the entrepreneur talks about why he swapped his flash Dublin lifestyle for a quieter one rescuing street dogs in Thailand and finding peace and purpose

Niall Harbison with one of the street dogs he cares for in Thailand. Picture: Ryan Dunbar

Katie Byrne Today at 03:30