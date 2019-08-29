FOR five-year-old Sam Kinahan, his first day at school was even more special than for most, after his dad gave him the life-changing gift of a kidney.

'New shot at normal life' - Sam (5) starts school just weeks after dad gives him kidney

Sam had been on dialysis from four-months-old, after he was diagnosed with posterior urethral valves, a condition found only in boys that affects the urethra tube running from the bladder.

Sam, from Baldoyle, had been able to go to play school for only short periods because he had to regularly attend Temple Street Hospital for dialysis.

But now, thanks to dad Ivan (39), who went under the knife four weeks ago, Sam not only has a brand new kidney but a “new shot at normal life” after starting lessons at St Laurence’s School in Baldoyle.

"Sam is really excited he's so ready for school," his mum Chloe said. "He wasn't able to go to playschool much, as he was on dialysis.

"He was in and out of Temple Street three times a week, so he only went to play school twice a week for a couple of hours.

"But now because he has his transplant, Sam will have a normal life.

"He can have his first day at school and he's so excited.

"The first day at school is special for every family but for us, even more so. I'm so proud of Sam and so proud of Ivan."

Chloe said she wanted to help raise awareness by talking about Sam's first day at school to encourage others to sign up to be kidney donors with donor cards.

She also wants to ensure other families know about the HSE's national renal living donor programme which reimburses some of a donor's salary and expenses because of the time that has to be taken off work for surgery.

"Being a donor is so important and I really want to remind people of that," Chloe said.

Elsewhere, 60 new junior infant students arrived for their first day of school at Grace Park Educate Together NS in All Hallows, Drumcondra, Dublin.

While there were some tears, most pupils were very excited to kick start the first day in 'the big school'.

Four-and-a-half-year-old Jessica Rose and her dad Michael waited eagerly at the gates at 8.30am.

"She's very excited and she's very ready," he said.

"She's coming over with some of her friends over the road and they've been in crèche together since they were nine months old.

"She's ready for school and it's just such a moment, right?

"And it doesn't seem so long since she appeared."

Mother Talita's children Ben and Selena both attend the school.

While Ben started senior infants yesterday, it was his little sister Selena's first day of school.

"I'm so happy, they like school, they're very good," said Talita.

"I'm very proud of them and I feel very excited, it'll be great."

Little Darragh McNally nodded shyly when asked whether he was excited for his first day of school.

"He's been fine actually, it's a bit overwhelming plus I think we build it up to be so big," said his dad Ross McNally.

"But that will hopefully be grand, there's a couple of friends from crèche coming."

For organ donor cards Freetext DONOR to 50050 or visit website www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card You can also download the IKA’s digital organ donor to your smartphone. Your wishes to be an organ donor can also be included on the new format driving licence which is indicated on the back of the card by Code 115.

