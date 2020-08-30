| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New direction: Author Louise O'Neill introduces her first whodunnit novel

Best-selling author Louise O’Neill tells Sarah Caden that lockdown stifled her creativity and separated her from her partner for four months, and how her new novel is a genre she has never tackled before — a psychological thriller inspired by the beauty and isolation of her native west Cork

Author Louise O'Neill wears: Dress, Helen Steele, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora Expand
Louise wears: Dress, Saloni, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora Expand
Louise wears: Dress, Ganni, Brown Thomas. Shoes, Zara. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora Expand
Louise wears: Dress, Jacqueline Quinn, Om Diva. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora Expand
After The Silence by Louise O'Neill is published in trade paperback by riverrun, out 3rd September 2020, 13.99 Expand

Close

Author Louise O'Neill wears: Dress, Helen Steele, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

Author Louise O'Neill wears: Dress, Helen Steele, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

Louise wears: Dress, Saloni, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

Louise wears: Dress, Saloni, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

Louise wears: Dress, Ganni, Brown Thomas. Shoes, Zara. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

Louise wears: Dress, Ganni, Brown Thomas. Shoes, Zara. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

Louise wears: Dress, Jacqueline Quinn, Om Diva. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

Louise wears: Dress, Jacqueline Quinn, Om Diva. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

After The Silence by Louise O'Neill is published in trade paperback by riverrun, out 3rd September 2020, 13.99

After The Silence by Louise O'Neill is published in trade paperback by riverrun, out 3rd September 2020, 13.99

/

Author Louise O'Neill wears: Dress, Helen Steele, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

'Taylor Swift wrote a whole album in lockdown," Louise O'Neill says with a mock sob. "I'm such a terrible underachiever."

We're in the lounge of the Inchydoney Lodge and Spa, a few minutes from O'Neill's home town of Clonakilty, where she spent lockdown living with her parents. There are few more beautiful places to have been cooped up for those weeks, and Louise notes how lucky she was to be able to swim on the beach here once the 2km restrictions lifted. Still, like a lot of people other than Taylor, Louise O'Neill's creativity was stifled through that whole time.

"I tend to absorb other people's emotions really easily," she says, "and even going to the supermarket and small things like that, it was impossible not to absorb people's tensions and anxieties. I couldn't read for about a month. I couldn't write. I felt completely paralysed."