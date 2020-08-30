New direction: Author Louise O'Neill introduces her first whodunnit novel

'Taylor Swift wrote a whole album in lockdown," Louise O'Neill says with a mock sob. "I'm such a terrible underachiever."

We're in the lounge of the Inchydoney Lodge and Spa, a few minutes from O'Neill's home town of Clonakilty, where she spent lockdown living with her parents. There are few more beautiful places to have been cooped up for those weeks, and Louise notes how lucky she was to be able to swim on the beach here once the 2km restrictions lifted. Still, like a lot of people other than Taylor, Louise O'Neill's creativity was stifled through that whole time.

"I tend to absorb other people's emotions really easily," she says, "and even going to the supermarket and small things like that, it was impossible not to absorb people's tensions and anxieties. I couldn't read for about a month. I couldn't write. I felt completely paralysed."

The project on which she was working, 35,000 words in total - "half a novel" - was put away, O'Neill says.

Expand Close Louise wears: Dress, Jacqueline Quinn, Om Diva. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise wears: Dress, Jacqueline Quinn, Om Diva. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

"It was like a loss," the Asking for It best-selling author adds. "That sounds very dramatic, but I was grieving it in a way. It's strange looking back, because I'm fine. I don't have any underlying health conditions; my parents are healthy; I don't have grandparents alive. We're all fine. But it's just all been very strange and quite frightening, really."

Her joking self-image as an underachiever couldn't be further from the truth, however.

O'Neill's fifth novel, After the Silence, is due out imminently, and though it was completed pre-Covid, its themes of fear and isolation feel very much in keeping with the current world mood. The book is a psychological thriller, a genre she hasn't tackled before, but it's as much concerned with the minutiae of one woman's life in troubling isolation as it is with the whodunnit that is its primary plot.

Set on the Co Cork island of Inishrun, a small, part-Irish-speaking island that resembles Cape Clear, After the Silence sparks into action with the arrival of an Australian film crew to make a documentary about the internationally infamous and unsolved murder 10 years earlier of "the Crowley girl".

Nessa Crowley was one of three young and beautiful sisters on the island and we learn quickly that the chief suspect in the murder is the rich and handsome Englishman, Henry Kinsella, scion of a wealthy hotelier family, who settled on his mother's native Inishrun and set up a celebrated artists' retreat.

The retreat was burnt down after the murder of Nessa Crowley, and, since then, Henry and his wife, Keelin, also an Inishrun native, have become pariahs. They remain, outwardly, a rich and gorgeous couple, but the subplot to the thriller tells of the Kinsellas' marriage, and the manner in which Keelin is subtly but severely controlled by her apparently loving husband, with strong elements of gaslighting and skilful, deniable emotional abuse.

Expand Close Louise wears: Dress, Ganni, Brown Thomas. Shoes, Zara. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise wears: Dress, Ganni, Brown Thomas. Shoes, Zara. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

In conversation with O'Neill, the murder plot is what she would rather focus on. The unsolved murder was the original germ of an idea, out of which the portrait of a dysfunctional marriage grew.

"Ahhhhh," says O'Neill, in a loud exhale, when I ask where the she found the unsolved-murder inspiration. It is, admittedly, a bit disingenuous to ask this of writer whose subject is a well-known unsolved killing of a beautiful woman in a remote part of west Cork.

The book, she is at pains to emphasise, is not about the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Nor is it about Ian Bailey.

"To be fair, though," says O'Neill, "in the summer of 2018, I think like a lot of other people in Ireland, I was listening to the West Cork podcast. And, you know, I suppose it had a particular resonance for me, because I was 11 when Sophie Toscan du Plantier was murdered and, like, even when I say that now, I can feel the hair on the back of my neck stand up, because it was genuinely probably one of those pivotal moments of my childhood."

"You grow up in an area like west Cork which is so rural, where we never locked our doors, and it's a really idyllic childhood," she goes on. "I think it was chilling when that [murder] happened. Anyone who lived in west Cork at the time will tell you that it really shocked us to our core."

What O'Neill found interesting about the West Cork podcast, however, was that it left her preoccupied less with the murder and more with its effect on people.

Expand Close Louise wears: Dress, Saloni, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise wears: Dress, Saloni, Costume. Photo: Vanessa Ifediora

"It was more the idea of the outsider that stuck with me," she says, tying it in with Henry Kinsella in After the Silence, with his public-school education and arrogance and his cut-glass English accent. "It was more the idea of the outsider, and kind of the dreaded Sasanach, you know? And, also, the idea of a close-knit community, and how quickly we can close our ranks if we think that an outsider has transgressed."

Outsiders, insiders, secrets, lies and issues of isolation - geographical, domestic, personal, even internal - are all at the core of After the Silence, and it is interesting how O'Neill weaves together the sudden, violent end put to Nessa Crowley's life with the slow chipping away at Keelin Kinsella's.

Having been ahead of the curve with issues of consent, sexual assault and victim-blaming with her 2015 breakthrough Asking for It, there is the sense that O'Neill's coercive-control storyline in After the Silence, delicately and thought-provokingly drawn, is also timely. The first successful coercive-control case was won in Ireland earlier this year, she says, which bodes well for society, though it is a grim fact that lockdown saw reported incidence of domestic abuse skyrocket.

O'Neill became interested in the issue of coercive control when she gave a talk at a conference about abuse and later, on Twitter, someone pointed out the error in her thinking that all abuse is physical and does physical damage. It got O'Neill reading and researching, and became interested in how, these days, while physical abuse is viewed as unacceptable and unendurable, we find it harder to discuss or even recognise coercive control.

"It's much more difficult to pinpoint," she says, "because there are no physical signs of it, and very often, the victim themselves might not quite understand what's happening. They might begin to question their own grasp on reality, which is really frightening, because that isolates them even further and makes them even more dependent."

To set this story of a woman's isolation on a remote island further emphasises the impossibility of getting away, I say of After the Silence.

The choice of location came to her out of work done by her journalist partner, Richard Chambers, says O'Neill. He produced a series about domestic abuse for The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, and told her how abused women on islands were trapped more than most, geographically and sometimes culturally.

I comment that it's interesting how Keelin had a first husband who was viciously physically abusive, because this could allow some people to decide she attracted 'that kind' of man. O'Neill says that this idea is something she was drawn to, but that the themes and issues of abuse in the book are not something she wants to dwell on. She knows, of course, that interviews, publicity and reviews will delve into it, but she also knows from experience that "you lose half" your potential readers if a book is perceived as too issues-driven.

Particularly, she says, if the issues are perceived to be "women's issues". And women are the readers you lose most of, says O'Neill, as well as being the ones most preoccupied with the likeability of a female character. O'Neill learned that hard lesson through her experience with Asking for It, which told of the rape at a small-town party of a girl for whom the reader rarely found themselves rooting.

Whether O'Neill's Emma was likeable or not, Asking for It, written for young adults but read by adults alike, struck a chord and became a huge success. It spawned an RTÉ documentary about sexual assault and consent, and later became a successful play, a production of which wrapped in Birmingham just before we all locked down for Covid-19.

O'Neill went to Birmingham for the final night, and then on to Madrid for more publicity work, and though it wasn't that long ago, she says it feels like another lifetime.

O'Neill was living in her parents' house in Clonakilty, watching completion of building work on her own house, right next door, when lockdown brought that to a halt. She stayed with them for lockdown and beyond, and they played cards and board games that O'Neill bought to keep them all entertained. There were aspects to the rhythm of their days and evenings that reminded her of childhood summer evenings at her grandparents' house near Cork, playing cards after a tea of home-made scones.

There was nowhere else she'd rather have spent that time, O'Neill says.

Having left Clonakilty to study English in Trinity, O'Neill lived and worked in New York, before moving to Dublin. She knew she wanted to be a writer, and she wrote, but after the success of Asking for It, the "noise" of the capital became too much for her. It wasn't the actual noise, but the noise around her, she explains.

O'Neill was on the guest list for everything, and she had a great time, while also becoming what she describes as an "accidental activist". When it got to the point that a few people recognised her in the street, she laughs, O'Neill knew it was all too much. She came home to Clonakilty and she has not regretted it.

"I just find that here what I really like is that it doesn't matter how the books do, whether they do well, or whether they don't do well. Here, I'll always be, like, Haulie O'Neill the butcher's daughter."

She swims at Inchydoney and at the small beach at Duneen, which she says her father insists is the coldest spot, and she can write with a clear head in west Cork. Not during lockdown, perhaps, but that was different.

Chambers, her partner of several years, worked through the lockdown in Dublin and they didn't see each other for four months. She shudders at the mention of Zoom calls.

"Even though we've always been long-distance, it was tough," O'Neill says. "We've always been fine with long-distance, because we're both really passionate about our work, and we'd focus on that during the week and see each other every weekend, and be really present with each other then.

"So, four months was weird," she continues. "It's quite a long period of time not to see someone, and it was funny, because when we first met again, everyone kept saying, 'Oh, it's going to be really romantic,' and I was saying, 'No, it's going to be so awkward.' So it was a little bit strange for, like, the first day, trying to get used to each other again and remembering what it's like to be in a relationship, but really it was wonderful, because you remember why you love a person, and why you want to be with them."

What O'Neill took from this, however, was awareness of how quickly we adapt to being cut off from people and how we easily become unsure of what the point is of human contact and warmth.

"The problem I noticed," says O'Neill, "is that when you become isolated, you get quite used to it, and I did. You can get used to quite strange and difficult circumstances much quicker than you might anticipate."

How curious it is, then, that her preoccupation with isolation in After the Silence predates that and yet speaks to it so powerfully.

She won't go back to the project abandoned during lockdown, Louise O'Neill says. It was of another time, another life. We've all been changed, she believes, and here, in the wild beauty of west Cork, she has found the head space to explore that.

'After The Silence' by Louise O'Neill is published in trade paperback by riverrun on September 3, priced at €13.99

Photography by Vanessa Ifediora

Styling by Chloe Brennan