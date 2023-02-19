| 7.4°C Dublin

Natasha Rocca Devine on growing up in a celebrity household, her brush with death, and how it inspired her to pursue her creative dreams

The interior designer talks to Barry Egan about her life and upbringing

Natasha Rocca Devine with her parents John and Michelle at her UCD graduation Expand
Close

Natasha Rocca Devine with her parents John and Michelle at her UCD graduation

Barry Egan

It was June 2004. Natasha Rocca Devine was 19 and enjoying the summer of a lifetime on a J1 in the US. In a split second, her life would change.

The pick-up truck she was travelling in was in a head-on collision with an SUV in San Francisco. Natasha was thrown at high speed through the windscreen, splitting her head open in the process. Her jaw was shattered. It was pure luck that she wasn’t killed outright. 

