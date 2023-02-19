Natasha Rocca Devine on growing up in a celebrity household, her brush with death, and how it inspired her to pursue her creative dreams

It was June 2004. Natasha Rocca Devine was 19 and enjoying the summer of a lifetime on a J1 in the US. In a split second, her life would change.

The pick-up truck she was travelling in was in a head-on collision with an SUV in San Francisco. Natasha was thrown at high speed through the windscreen, splitting her head open in the process. Her jaw was shattered. It was pure luck that she wasn’t killed outright.

Unconscious, Natasha was rushed by ambulance to Intensive Care in San Francisco General Hospital with severe head injuries. She was diagnosed with a subarachnoid brain haemorrhage – bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain.

“It kept bleeding,” she says, “so I was very lucky the doctors were able to save me from any further damage.”

She has no memories of the crash.

“I was very sick after and lost a lot of my memory. It was quite scary as I would meet people and sense I knew them but didn’t know how. Eventually some memories came back but I have lost a lot of memories of growing up as a result. It was a small price to pay as things could have been so much worse.”

Her parents, the model and TV presenter Michelle Rocca and the former Ireland footballer John Devine – who separated when she was very young – arrived the next day from Ireland.

“My mother fell down the stairs in Dublin with shock when she was first told of the car crash,” Natasha says.

What added to the shock was that Natasha was in a coma. Four days later, she came out of it, lucky to be alive. “I was blessed as this was one of the best head injury hospitals in the world and I was grateful to the team who saved my life.”

What are your memories of waking up from the coma and seeing your parents?

“I remember being very sick and medicated but so relieved to see them as I didn’t know where I was.”

A few days later she was released into the care of her parents who took her to a hotel. “I had staples in my head, a neck brace, I think, as I had cracked my jaw and needed support to walk.”

The following week her father took her to the tourist attraction Pier 39, “to see how I would cope with people and new surroundings”, on the advice of the doctors.

It didn’t go as planned. Their taxi was involved in an accident when a car hit them from behind.

“Dad was holding me over the seatbelt anyway as I was still not 100pc. It was only a bump. But I remember thinking, ‘clearly someone wants me to be here, so I better make the most of the rest of my life.’”

That is exactly what she has been doing. We are meeting to talk about her new book The Step-by-Step Guide to Designing and Styling Your Home, which is out this week. But Natasha has already lived a number of different lives, and had a number of different careers. Ever since that fateful accident in San Francisco, she’s made the most of every minute.

When her career started out, in 2009, she moved to London and began working in TV. Working for The Alan Titchmarsh Show as a backstage host, she met Cilla Black, Jonathan Ross, Nelly Furtado and other artists. A huge fan of The Office, she saw Ricky Gervais getting into the lift at the ITV studios one day and couldn’t hide her excitement.

“I don’t know what overcame me but I screamed ‘Riiiccckkkyyy!” and then proceeded to jump stairs and somehow slide into the lift – and then it closed.

“It was just us two when the door closed and dead silence with laughter outside. Naturally he then laughed and cracked a joke that ‘it was a slow day at work.’”

She loved TV but also had a passion for interior design, so in 2010 Natasha got her masters in interiors architecture at KLC School of Design in London. In 2011, she wrote and designed her first book, Awareness: Creating Your Own Balance in Life. In 2012 she added another string to her bow by studying lighting architecture.

In 2014 she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked for Bono’s One Campaign and then Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project.

“I eventually met Gore when I went to Iowa for his Climate Reality Leadership Training and received a certificate,” Natasha says. “He was one of the best presenters I have ever seen in my life and his training inspired me forever to support the climate in any way I could.”

She also sold real estate in LA. “It wasn’t like Selling Sunset,” she says. “Our company was a lot more conservative, even if I did sell some houses for over $10m, because we were selling to wealthy families.”

In 2017 she returned to Dublin, and started her own interior design company, NRD. Her new book is on sale next Thursday and she’s a mentor on The Climate Challenge on Virgin Media later this year.

​She juggles all this while sharing her 17-month-old baby girl Freya (and two dogs, Millie and Monte) with boyfriend David, who she met over Christmas 2019. “David is an amazing dad,” she says warmly.

Home for now is a rental in Dublin city centre while their dream home in Ballsbridge is under construction.

“We both agreed that the house is going to be user-friendly and we will use the space in a fun way,” she says. “Instead of having a front room my boyfriend is going to have a music room – because he is really into music – and I’ll have an office that will open out into the garden where I can be creative.

"I love drawing and painting, but I haven’t had time since the baby arrived.”

In terms of design, she says: “Mid-century modern is my favourite ‘go to’ style as you can have a mix of past and present and create a sense of warmth and character in the space.”

She draws inspiration from interior designers such as Kelly Wearstler, Jonathan Adler, Philippe Starck, Carleton Varney and Helen Turkington. When it comes to architects, she admires Zaha Hadid and Frank Gehry. “Hugh Wallace and Dermot Bannon are great too,” she says.

From an early age she had a passion for sketching, painting and designing. “I created a mosaic mural sign for my uncle Bernard at Rocca Tiles when I was seven years old, which was commissioned for Moore Street. My family being in tiling and property influenced and inspired me to study and work in this area myself. “

I ask her what kind of aesthetic appeals to Gen Z. How interior design is relevant to young people who are most likely renting?

“Gen Z are known for technology, authenticity, individuality. They like brands who have positive social impact. They like to work on their own personal styles combining sustainable design and brands into their homes and workspaces.”

The confident businesswoman talking to me today is a long way from the traumatised, frightened young woman who returned to Dublin from San Francisco 19 years ago.

After her accident, Natasha struggled to settle back into UCD, where she was studying economics and politics.

“I felt very detached from my friends and other students. It was the hardest time in my life [trying] to return to normal.”

What didn’t help was her refusal to take the 15 tablets a day the doctors had put her on. She hid them.

“I was already extremely sick with nausea and finding it hard to function in day-to-day life from the coma, and heavy medication and after-effects from everything in my system.”

The specialists also recommended she take tablets for anti-anxiety for the trauma she experienced from the coma.

“When I took them I was totally numbed-out and not myself, which I didn’t want as I’m artistic and need to be inspired by life. So I hid them initially, and then never renewed them as I didn’t want to be on medication for the rest of my life.

“After a few weeks I took no medication at all, not even pain medication, so it was a very intense recovery in the short term, but long term I felt it was better. Also, it led me to writing and designing, and into health and spirituality.

“When I told doctors years later, they were shocked, but I’m very strong minded and felt this was best for me. Yet I didn’t want to complain or worry people, so it caused me a lot of anxiety and frustration, which was also part of the recovery.”

Where did you get the emotional courage and strength to go through all that?

“My parents said I was always very resilient and sensitive. It seems like an oxymoron, but I feel they’re inextricably linked. It took me five years to get back to myself but naturally I was a different person as a result.

“Since then I wanted to always be a better version of myself as I knew I got a second chance and I pushed myself once things improved. I defied the surgeons, finished my degrees, did lots of courses

in design.”

​Natasha was born on August 23, 1984, in England, where her footballer father was playing for Norwich City.

“I came back a couple of days later to Dublin,” she says. “It was very old-school. My grandparents took me back to Dublin. Mum was very busy, because she also had Danielle,” she says referring to her sister who is 11 months and three weeks’ older than she is – “Irish twins,” laughs Natasha.

“Danielle was more tomboy and I was girly. We were so different. We are really close now and we are thinking of working together and maybe calling ourselves The Style Sisters or something like that.”

Her parents’ marriage ended amicably when Natasha was four.

“I think it was just a matter of practicals. Mum had two young kids. She had become Miss Ireland [in 1980]. She was doing very well in Ireland. She was a full-time mum and she couldn’t work because she had us.

“People don’t realise that footballers weren’t paid what they are now, and it was very stressful. I genuinely think they had so much pressure. They were both really famous from quite young.”

Michelle Rocca, wearing a dress designed by John Rocha, was 22 and John Devine 23 when they got married on June 18, 1982, at St Mochta’s Church in Porterstown, Co Dublin. It was a lead item on that night’s RTÉ news.

“I knew my parents were famous, from other parents or other children,” Natasha says now.

“People would say things. I think in my school the nuns said something because mum was all over the press. The nuns upset me once. They kind of shamed me. I think I got my nails painted or something and I was about 10. People would say comments. But overall, everyone was great.

Her famous parents were “very cool”, she recalls. “My dad used to wear cool suits and arrive up to the school in Ray-Bans and in a BMW. He was like Robert De Niro or Brad Pitt rocking up. And mum would rock up too to the school – and she was inherently stylish even if she had no make-up on.”

In 1988 she was certainly stylish when she co-hosted The Eurovision Song Contest with Pat Kenny.

“I have watched it a hundred times since. I loved her hair – Danielle would have slagged it. I always wanted her dresses, I used to love looking in her wardrobe.”

​In October, 1989, on a holiday in the Lake District, Michelle and her boyfriend, Cathal Ryan, the son of aviation tycoon Tony, became engaged. Their daughter Claudia, Natasha’s half-sister, was born in April 1991. Natasha says she never thought of it in terms of blended families, everyone just got along.

“We were all young and when you’re young you don’t analyse things. You just love unconditionally. We were so used to change and diversity. That was one of our strengths. We didn’t think about it. We just loved. Claudia was a great balancer for all of our family because before she came along there were only two of us.

“I thought Cathal was an amazing man. We didn’t live together [in Foxrock] very long. I just know that he was an amazing dad to Claudia,” she says, adding that she remembers Tony Ryan as “being very kind and welcoming”.

“He had a lot of dogs and we used to stay in his house in Tipperary We were quite young, five or six. I remember him being really nice and equally great with Claudia.”

Cathal died in 2007 of cancer. The sisters share a passion for design, says Natasha.

“Claudia is so stylish and so talented, she does interior design as well. She is like Victoria Beckham, so classy, even in a tracksuit. But she is such a prankster.

“She would hide in a wardrobe for half an hour or an hour and she would jump out on my poor late grandma Maureen Rocca. I remember her doing that when we were younger.”

She can also recall Michelle driving her three daughters to Connemara. “And us all singing Diana Ross songs and ‘Only a Woman’s Heart’ by Mary Black the whole way there.”

This is not the first time I’ve met Natasha. In 1993, in the front room of her modest house in Booterstown, Michelle introduced me to Danielle, Natasha and Claudia, who she called the rug rats.

There was much to admire about Michelle. Having very publicly broken up with Cathal, Michelle was at that time a single mother bringing up three children on her own.

It was a non-stop grind, she said, of bringing kids to school, cleaning toilets, cooking, picking the kids up from school, putting the kids to bed.

She later met singer Van Morrison at a dinner party at Leixlip Castle and began a long, often happy, sometimes turbulent relationship. What was that period like for Natasha?

“You don’t really think about it when you’re 10,” she tells me. “It was normal for me, because my mum had been a model and on TV and dad had been a footballer. So it wasn’t a big deal. It was what it was.”

What were your first impressions of Van?

“I remember coming home from school one day and there were people in Booterstown. There was a massive Indian takeaway meal on the table and Van was jamming and there were loads of actors and musicians in the house. That was how I remember it all – music and buzz and fun and great craic.

“Then obviously I grew up and moved on with my own life and was abroad. I didn’t know anything else. He adored her and they were best friends and they had fun together. They were very happy. But I do remember thinking that first day I met him, ‘I’m going to get a day off school tomorrow.’”

Natasha was very much mistaken.

“Mum was very strict about school and studying. It was never a party house. She always made us do our homework. There was always a sense of discipline in our house. Education was so important for her. Mum always kept things normal. She hid all the press and publicity from us. I don’t know how she did it.”

In early 1994, Michelle moved with the three girls to Clyde Lane in Dublin 4, where she and Van had adjoining houses looking out on to Herbert Park.

I babysat the odd time for ‘the rug rats’ and even brought Natasha and Danielle to a Take That concert at the Point Theatre in September 1994. Brown-eyed Danielle used to jokingly tell Claudia that ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ was written about her.

Natasha can remember travelling around America with Van and her mother on his ‘Days Like This Tour’ tour in 1995 .

“I think I was 10 or 11 years old. I remember one time we were on a private jet to Florida, which was so small that Van’s bodyguard – who looked like The Terminator – had to sit in the toilet because there was no room with all of us. It was hilarious. We had great fun.

“There was always so much joy. It was my first and only time on a private jet. I remember another time we met James Brown and he was trying to teach me how to dance.

“I also remember mum reading poetry onstage at the concerts. I saw the real side of things with Van. He was so kind to us. He got us VIP passes for Disney. He was really nice and friendly. Just a low-key man. He did these amazing tours. We were so young, just kids.”

​Now a grown woman with her own child, Natasha looks back on her roller coaster of a life with father John, the late Cathal, with Van (who legally separated from Michelle in 2013) with a passion and a positivity that is part of her DNA.

“I just feel really grateful to have known them, because every single one of them has taught me so much. I am so blessed to have met all those amazing people and they have given me siblings who I admire. All the rest is ‘whatever’, but I have this beautiful family of sisters and a brother.

“That is the biggest gift because family is everything to me. Forever they will live on through their kids – Van through his music, my dad through his sport and Cathal through all he did in life.”

As for her own design for life, she says: “I think both of my parents have extremely strong characters and taught me and my sisters to be brave, take risks and work hard.”

​‘The Step-by-Step Guide to Designing and Styling Your Home’ by Natasha Rocca Devine, Orla Kelly Publishing, is out on February 23, €17.99