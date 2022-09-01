| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘My wife’s friends keep texting looking for information for their husbands’ – why more and more men are getting hair transplants

Once the butt of many a joke, balding males can now address their thinning locks with replacement surgery. Alex Meehan talks to guys who regained their self-esteem after medical intervention

Luca De Marzio had his hair transplant procedure done in Istanbul. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Luca De Marzio before his hair transplant Expand
Brian McFadden is one Irish celebrity who had a hair transplant Expand
Luca De Marzio did a lot of consultations before deciding to get the procedure done in Turkey. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Luca De Marzio had his hair transplant procedure done in Istanbul. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Luca De Marzio had his hair transplant procedure done in Istanbul. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Luca De Marzio before his hair transplant

Luca De Marzio before his hair transplant

Brian McFadden is one Irish celebrity who had a hair transplant

Brian McFadden is one Irish celebrity who had a hair transplant

Luca De Marzio did a lot of consultations before deciding to get the procedure done in Turkey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Luca De Marzio did a lot of consultations before deciding to get the procedure done in Turkey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

/

Luca De Marzio had his hair transplant procedure done in Istanbul. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Alex Meehan

At the age of 46, I’m a late convert to Tik Tok but already its algorithm seems to think it knows me better than I know myself. I’m lucky enough to have a full head of hair, but on a daily basis it shows me hair transplant videos.

Apparently I’m bang in the middle of the age window for men whose receding hair has become a source of concern.

Most Watched

Privacy