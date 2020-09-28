'My son loves football - time for a paternity test'

Until fourth class, I went to a small country school. There were two classrooms, two teachers, and outdoor toilets. I loved it there - there was a donkey in the field behind the playground and I used to share my lunch with it and, more importantly, there were no sports. Then I moved into the CBS in fifth class; it was massive and had computers and indoor toilets. It also had sports.

Sport was everything - you were either obsessed with the GAA or, if you were a real townie, soccer. I did my best to feign interest and when pressed as to who my favourite team were, would name some random English city and hope for the best, which duly led to a sort of Mini Pops Spanish Inquisition where the class would gather round and grill me about what player played what position, crowing when it became clear I had no idea who played centre-forward for Burnley, or what a centre-forward was, or where Burnley was, or anything.

The message from my peers was clear - you are less of a man if you don't like sport. Then, of course, I went on to have three sons. Like any dad, I want them to fit in and sport is one of those things we are repeatedly told is good for young men, so I do try. My eldest son was thrust into the giddy world of hurling, which lasted all of two seasons of watching him standing around staring at the sky and chatting to the opposition before we all admitted defeat and allowed him back to his beloved eSports.

But now, it's the turn of the middle child and after much bothering, he has been enlisted in our local soccer club, although I'm still so clueless about sports that I'm not sure if it's actually called soccer or football or what. Little wonder given I only just about grasped the offside rule after watching The Full Monty.

But that's about it - I still know virtually nothing about sport and the same dread is there decades on from those encounters in the playground - what if I bring him to training and someone tries to make me talk about sport? What if they discover I know nothing? Will they just point a finger and scream, like in Body Snatchers? Almost certainly.

But the kid still just wanted to play and he very much wanted me to watch him play. Terrified I might meet someone from the old CBS schoolyard who might follow up on the 'Great Interrogation of 1985' by asking how Burnley were doing, I thought it best to brush up on my sports knowledge by watching Shamrock Rovers versus AC Milan, so that at least if someone asked, "did you see the match?", I could say "well, I saw a match".

My take-home from that encounter was that some footballers are paid a lot more than others without necessarily being much better. With this sudden realisation arrived my enthusiasm for my son's burgeoning career - maybe he could play for a big club some day! No more worrying about the lack of a pension plan for me, I'm pinning it all on the second-born son.

It turns out he really loves football. I mean really; I have never seen any of my kids love anything as much as he loved being out on the astroturf. He didn't glory, he didn't hog the ball or solo, he defended and passed and had a few attempts on goal, but the smile never left his face, and when he wasn't on the ball, he was hopping from foot to foot and up and down like a gamboling lamb, watching its every move.

For the hour of training, he paid attention, followed instructions and gave it his all. I'm thinking a paternity test is in order because none of this came from me. I was never interested in sport and never any good when I was forced to play it - back in those halcyon days in the CBS, I used to volunteer to do the classroom bin collection to avoid having to take part in PE.

It is quite the curveball to learn that your kids are, in fact, not you - that despite your worst efforts, they might actually be better than you, they might have skills you could only dream of, and that one day, they may excel at something other than the things I have achieved mediocrity in, and may even excel at the things I have failed massively at.

They may be a star, domestic or international, and may even look after the old man to pay him back for trudging along to training sessions and pretending to understand the offside rule.

