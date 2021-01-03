My pet: This scruffy rescue is an Instagram activist

We think that Alfie is about two. Some days, he behaves like a puppy and, on others, we're sure he's been around for centuries, he's what I describe as a 'scruff wizard' - scruffy, wispy, with a wisdom behind his eyes that suggests he is capable of magic.

Initially, I fostered Alfie from Dogs In Distress, an amazing organisation. They provide everything you need to foster - food, toys, bedding and transport. At the time I lived in a small house with no garden so, whenever I had some time off work, I'd foster a dog to help out.

I'll never forget the day Alfie came along - I hadn't even seen a picture of him, I just knew he was a small dog that needed a break. He'd been in kennels for five weeks. He arrived with a sadness in his eyes, tail between his legs and very scruffy. I would guess he's a Jack russell-Yorkie cross. We don't know why he was surrendered but he's very affectionate and loves a snuggle.

I posted a half-hearted attempt at finding him a home on Facebook, and my friends and family just told me to keep him, that they would help. I'm so glad I took them up on it.

When I moved in with my partner, Alfie became our resident therapist/teddy bear/exercise companion/hot-water bottle and chief of security - especially when it comes to the local cats !

I started the @_dogtails_ Instagram account soon after I got Alfie. I love documenting the dogs we meet and sharing them with other dog enthusiasts, and I also think it's so important promote the idea of rescue dogs. l

Sunday Indo Living