My Pet: Meet Trixie, the shy but fiercely loyal cocker spaniel who stayed by her owner’s side in lockdown

Trixie is a pedigree cocker spaniel who belongs to my mum, Maura. Trixie was one of three puppies born to Lucy — who also belonged to our family.

Her brother and sister were sold, but Mum kept Trixie, who has proved to be a source of constant love and affection.

In general, Trixie is highly strung and won’t go near people if she doesn’t know them. Now 12, she has mellowed a bit with age and will wag her tail when she sees me and let me pet her — though that’s probably thanks to all the bones I’ve brought down through the years! During the first lockdown last year, she allowed my son, Jamie, to take her on daily walks.

The photograph, right, was taken a few months ago. It shows Trixie in a red felt coat that Mum made for her. She had been inspired by her friends in the Dalkey Active Retirement Association who continued their crafting circle in their homes when they were unable to have their weekly meetings in person. A very thoughtful neighbour, Barbara, dropped in the fabric.

Like many others, Mum has had a very tough year thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. As she lives alone, Trixie has been her constant companion through it all. I am so delighted Mum has now been vaccinated. With the lifting of inter-county travel restrictions, she and Trixie set off to their bolthole in Wicklow. Trixie was delighted to be back to all the grass she misses when she’s in concrete Sandycove. She looks very smart on her daily walks in her red coat.

