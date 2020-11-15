My pet: Meet grand dame Sox and energetic Alfie

Sox, pictured at the back here, is an adorable 15-year-old. I was on my way to work all those years ago, when I saw a little black and white puppy running along the main road. I stopped my car and scooped her up. Being in a rural area, I thought someone in the first house I came to was going to be pleased to get her back safely, but no one there recognised her. Bringing her to the office wasn't an option and I was already late, so when the people at the next house said they'd never seen her before I asked if I could leave her and collect her on my way home.

When I returned later, she was sitting on the doorstep and they said she'd stayed there all day. I called to all the houses within a 3km area that weekend with the puppy, and no one had seen her before. I came to the conclusion she must have been dumped, and there was no doubt in my mind that she had now found her forever home.

Sox, who got her name from the four white 'socks' on her paws, has been a lovable, well-behaved and good-natured dog from day one. She's now in her golden years, on tablets for a heart murmur and arthritis, but still loves to go for her walk - well, sometimes it might just be half a walk! She's at the stage where she knows going down a hill means you have to come back up it, so sometimes she'll happily sit down and wait instead.

Her sheepdog companion, Alfie, is a decade younger. He needs to go up and down as many hills as possible on his walk or he's up to mischief digging up the garden.

