My Pet: It's a dog's life... and I absolutely love it

My name is Millie, though sometimes I am called Millie Moo or Mookser, but my favourite is Millie Moo. I am a Jack Russell in the autumn of my life. I was plucked from obscurity some 13 years ago as the only girl in a family of boys, in an outhouse bed of straw in Scartaglin, Co Kerry.

Thankfully, I have never seen straw since, or want to, as I now live a velvet life of pillows, duvets and soft furnishings. Most of my life was spent in the coastal village of Ballyheigue in the Kingdom of Kerry.

I explored every scent on beautiful Banna Beach, often with my aunt Mary and my best canine friend and cousin, Poppy, a vivacious white Bichon five years my junior. Many a happy hour we spent chasing the ever-elusive birds there.

I have been a well-travelled lady since that first car ride from Scartaglin and became an accomplished back-seat passenger on every road trip from Beara to Bundoran and from Tralee to Thurles.

More recently, I have used my Dog Passport and accumulated doggy air miles as I now live in Vancouver, Canada, and travelled the 4,447-mile journey in my carrier cot on an Airbus A330 from Dublin. I felt like a star with all the attention I got before we took off!

While apprehensive, I am proud to say I only barked twice on the whole nine-hour ride. Thankfully, I got reassuring and frequent pats from P and Fin. They say I am totally spoilt and, reluctantly, I have to agree. But sure, they have to spoil someone so it may as well be me.

Vancouver has opened up a totally new chapter in the twilight of my life, with a plethora of fresh scents and a teasing supply of squirrels, rabbits and even raccoons as I explore Vancouver's beaches and parks. I still haven't lost my hunter instincts and can put any good leash to the test.

Where next for me, who knows, but as long as I get my walks, my treats and my belly rubs, I am very content and happy to live this dog's life.

Name: Millie

Finest hour: Bravely flying to Vancouver without a whimper

Likes: The rustle of shopping bags - the sure prospect of a new treat

Dislikes: Being told 'we won't be long' when I know very well, they will

If you would like your pet featured in this column please send a story of 440 words and a photograph to snews@independent.ie clearly labelled MY PET

Sunday Independent