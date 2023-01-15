My Pet: ‘Fifi had never been socialised, so taking her for a walk proved to be a challenge in itself’

"Fifi is still a work in progress, but she is more trusting, very affectionate and over the ‘dog from hell’ stage," says her endlessly patient owner, Barbara Kelly from Greystones, Co Wicklow

And so it was, after my beloved Schnauzer died, I embarked on a journey that would lead me to giving my heart to another dog.

A rescue centre in Wicklow had a young Jack Russell cross ready for rehoming and the first encounter my husband Noel and I had with Fifi was a positive one. However, because she had never been socialised, taking Fifi for a walk proved to be a challenge. In fact, she behaved like the dog from hell. On catching sight of an approaching dog, she’d become very anxious and would lunge forward, snarling and barking.

This behaviour continued to the point where other dog walkers would avoid us if they saw me coming with Fifi. Taking her for walks was an ordeal. She would have to go, I thought. I telephoned the rescue centre and explained the situation. They asked me to give her a chance. “She was a good dog, really,” they said, “just a little nervous.”

I agreed. Using some positive-reinforcement methods, I gave her a treat if she didn’t react to a passing dog. My aim was to get her to stay calm and accept the other dogs were not all out to get her. She proved to be very clever and a quick learner. It wasn’t long before we could pass another dog without incident and I could let her off the leash to have a run around, knowing she would come back to me when called.

Fifi is still a work in progress, but she is more trusting, very affectionate and over the ‘dog from hell’ stage. We love having Fifi around and no longer harbour thoughts of surrendering her.