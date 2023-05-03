‘My Nokia was stood on, left in rain and even driven over, but eventually I had to make the switch to a smartphone – and I hate it’

As we welcome Screen-Free Week, Darragh McManus reveals how he resisted the pressure to switch to a smartphone until regrettably caving in during 2020

At least with TV, you could leave the room. Now the monster is in your pocket. Picture: Getty Images — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Screen-Free Week may not quite pre-date the internet itself — the US military were tricking around with this stuff during the Cold War — but does pre-date ‘the internet’ as we know it, i.e. widespread use by regular civilians of the worldwide web, first identified as a sociocultural phenomenon in 1995.