My life on a plate: Maura O'Connell Foley - Chef, author and owner of Shelburne Lodge Guesthouse

Maura O'Connell Foley founded The Lime Tree and Packie's in Kenmare, putting the Kerry town on the map as a food destination. Derry Clarke calls her the Queen of Irish food, and Richard Corrigan says that the breakfast of wild salmon with a lemon butter sauce she served him at the Shelburne Lodge guest house she runs with her husband, Tom, was the finest start to a day that he has ever had. Maura has just published her first cookbook, My Wild Atlantic Kitchen.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

Very definitely, yes. My mother Agnes loved cooking; it made her happy. We always ate together as a family and she cooked with what we had - vegetables from the garden, apples from our tree, nothing processed, everything seasonal. We looked forward to dinner.

What's your most vivid food memory from childhood?

I was born in London in 1942 and while we lived there Mammy worked as a professional cake-maker in Fraser's Tea and Cake Shop on Haverstock Hill. I remember peering in the window of the shop on my way home from school. The cakes were so artistic. I can still picture one lemon cake decorated with sprigs of mimosa in icing. Occasionally, I would be allowed to go inside and have a slice as a treat.

What was the first thing you learned to cook?

The first thing that I was competent at was drop scones; they were inexpensive, quick and we often had them for elevenses. When I was 10, my mother was in hospital for five or six weeks towards the end of her pregnancy with my sister, Gráinne, and I did the cooking at home for my father and myself. I wasn't cooking anything dramatic, just popping bits of meat in the oven. I suppose I was doing it because I had to.

Who has been the biggest influence on the way that you cook?

When I was 18, my mother and I opened The Purple Heather teashop in Kenmare out of necessity, because my father's garage business was in trouble. She taught me to make rough puff pastry, choux pastry, génoise - that was not the norm at the time, other places were doing well if they had a Victoria sponge. Later, I did a stage with Declan Ryan at the Arbutus Lodge in Cork [awarded the first Michelin star in Ireland in 1974]. He had trained with Pierre Rolland at the Russell Hotel in Dublin and that great opportunity really opened my eyes. He told me what books - such as Larousse Gastronomique - to buy and study.

What's your signature dish?

Dover sole stuffed with prawns in brandy cream sauce - old-school but so delicious.

Is there any ingredient that you hate?

I abhor raw onions.

Is there anything that you won't eat for ethical reasons?

Foie gras.

What's your guilty (food) pleasure?

Dark chocolate, no higher than 70pc, from Benoit Lorge in Kenmare - I'm a chocoholic - and strong, hard cheeses.

What kitchen gadget could you not live without and what's the most overrated?

A couple of sharp knives are really all you need, plus a spatula for scraping bowls - I'm not mean but I hate waste. I think garlic presses are useless - all you need is a pinch of salt.

What current cooking trend do you dislike the most?

Too many ingredients on the plate - I'm a believer in simplicity. As [architect] Mies van der Rohe said: "Less is more".

What's your desert island cookbook?

Theodora Fitzgibbon's The Food of the Western World - there's enough reading in it to keep you going for a couple of years. I'd also like to bring my small, paperback Le Cordon Bleu from March 1967 when I took a short course there with Rosemary Hume, Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking and Anthony Bourdain's Kitchen Confidential.

What three things do you always keep in your fridge?

Butter, milk and home-made apple compote.

What's your go-to store-cupboard meal?

Dried pasta with extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, black pepper, some grated vintage Coolea or Parmigiano Reggiano and a few herbs from the garden. It only takes a few minutes and tastes delicious.

What was the last great meal that you ate?

We visit John Desmond's Island Cottage on Heir Island every year in September; the whole experience is magical. Anything he does with duck is brilliant, and his soufflés are out of this world.

What's your favourite restaurant in the world?

The best meal I ever had was at La Ferme de mon Père, Marc Veyrat's winter restaurant in Megeve, France. Sadly it's closed now.

What chef do you admire the most?

Nico Ladenis of Chez Nico in London. He was self-taught, and I used many of his recipes in the Lime Tree. As a chef he broke boundaries in his own very self-contained way. I loved his use of spices, and his insistence that flavours had to go together, as in a happy marriage.

Do you eat breakfast?

It's always porridge and apple compote with cinnamon and honey.

What are you going to have for dinner tonight?

It's cold so we are having a beef and Guinness stew from the freezer.

And what will you drink with that?

A full-bodied red from the Rhone - just one glass.

'My Wild Atlantic Kitchen: Recipes and Recollections' is available on Mywildatlantickitchen.com