My life on a plate: Maura O'Connell Foley - Chef, author and owner of Shelburne Lodge Guesthouse

The 'queen of Irish food' tells Katy McGuinness about her mother's job as a cake-maker in a London tea room

Maura O'Connell Foley

Katy McGuinness

Maura O'Connell Foley founded The Lime Tree and Packie's in Kenmare, putting the Kerry town on the map as a food destination. Derry Clarke calls her the Queen of Irish food, and Richard Corrigan says that the breakfast of wild salmon with a lemon butter sauce she served him at the Shelburne Lodge guest house she runs with her husband, Tom, was the finest start to a day that he has ever had. Maura has just published her first cookbook, My Wild Atlantic Kitchen.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

Very definitely, yes. My mother Agnes loved cooking; it made her happy. We always ate together as a family and she cooked with what we had - vegetables from the garden, apples from our tree, nothing processed, everything seasonal. We looked forward to dinner.