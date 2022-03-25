independent

My employee has become unreliable since contracting long Covid. I’m tempted to dismiss her – would that be wrong?

Modern Morals: What should I do?

Worker struggles to finish a shift due to long Covid

Katie Byrne Email

Question: One of my employees got Covid in 2021 and has since been diagnosed with post-Covid syndrome or long Covid. She suffers from extreme fatigue and joint pain and she often has to leave work early because she’s too exhausted to finish her shift.

She tries to catch up on her work at the weekend or by working late the following week, but it’s got to a point where she is no longer the dependable, efficient employee she once was.

