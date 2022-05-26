My digital detox had benefits – but not having a smartphone was also a humungous pain in the arse

"Why do you have that Nokia Blockia?” a primary school student asked me as I took my phone out of my pocket. “I thought those were for children.” “Yeah,” her friend chipped in. “That’s the phone I have. And I’m in second class.” Nothing like young school kids to cut you down to size.

Last month, one of my daughters picked up my smartphone and dropped it screen side down on our living room floor. I scooped it up to discover multiple hairline fractures spidering across the glass.

It was kaput and had to be sent away and fixed for what felt like an inordinate amount of time (10 days). As a consequence, I was left with a pokey old phone that I could text and talk on, but that was about it. No apps, no music, no distractions.

I decided I may as well make hay while the sun shines, so embarked on a screen-time experiment: to stay off social media until such time as my insurance company got their act together and returned my smartphone.

I feel like I’m always seeing people formally announcing digital detoxes online, so I figured how hard could it be? OK, so most people tend to do it when they’re on holiday and have the distraction of poolside margaritas and summer reading. But I was willing to go cold turkey here and now.

If I believed what I had read, the advantages would be immense. Whenever people returned from the social media wilderness they would talk with evangelical zeal about how much their lives had improved. They gained fresh perspective and reconnected with the natural world. The good vibes flooded back when they stepped away from the brimstone and fire of Twitter. They slept better when they weren’t doom scrolling.

So in the beginning, I was a little excited. But after day two, things were not going well. Turns out not having a proper smartphone is a humongous pain in the arse. Who’d have thought?

Our phones are so jumbled with every single daily activity we do. The amount of times I grabbed my phone to scan a newsfeed or look at my emails, or listen to a podcast, and would remember it was not an option and yelp in annoyance.

There were some apps I missed more than others. I did not miss Twitter at all. Not having access to WhatsApp was both a blessing and a curse. Like everyone, there are plenty of group chats I would love to leave, but am duty-bound to stay in. When I got my phone back, there were 462 messages waiting in one group. The vast majority of these were the crying laughing emoji face. I did not miss that group.

But other groups I pined for. Groups filled with in-jokes and gossipy titbits, pals who were as invested in the Wagatha Christie trial as I am. I started a few email chains but by the time people got back, that day’s pop-culture news had moved on. There wasn’t the same momentum or immediacy. Plus I couldn’t listen to voice notes (aka my pal’s personalised mini podcasts) — which was a tragedy. I felt totally out of the loop, like that year my mum continually referred to Facebook as ‘MyFace’.

I had read countless articles and columns about the way in which social media was fuelling loneliness, but without these apps to connect with everyone, I felt more isolated.

Roisin Kiberd, author of The Disconnect: A Personal Journey Through The Internet, distanced herself from social media in 2016. She found spending time on platforms that “thrive on conflict, and binary black and white opinions” negatively impacted her mental health. Despite this, she doesn’t endorse getting rid of social media altogether.

“I don’t know if it is entirely realistic to tell people to delete social media,” she says. “I am very sceptical when people talk about digital detox. I think we have to learn to live with this — a crash diet won’t help you in the long run… if you start to cultivate an awareness, then you can start to know what hurts you and avoid it.”

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leave court - Kirsty missed the Wagatha Christie gossip. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Whatsapp Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leave court - Kirsty missed the Wagatha Christie gossip. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

We are told our phones are to blame for a lot of bad things. A recent report stated that since camera phones came out in 2000, there has been a steady decline in the mental health of young people. On top of that, there’s the circulation of fake news, image-based abuse, links to depression and anxiety, and doom scrolling.

But Dr Vincent McDarby says that studies on the negative impact of screen time have some inconsistencies.

“There are very broad definitions of screen time, so when you are comparing studies, what is screen time? Is a Zoom meeting screen time? Is PlayStation screen time? It makes it difficult to look at the [overall] impact,” he says. “There [are] associations with screen use and issues of mental health, but they are correlational... The question then is where is the causality?”

I did not become exponentially happier without social media. In fact, I realised that sometimes my phone is very good at lifting me up — be that listening to My Therapist Ghosted Me or joy scrolling — the much more fun and diametrically opposed cousin to doom scrolling.

It’s about sniffing out good news stories, videos of Stacey Solomon decorating Pickle Cottage or following dreamcore account @mignonettetakespictures for pictures of baby goats wearing knitted headwear — an instant hit of dopamine to buoy the mood.

“You have to monitor what you are looking at,” says Dawn O’Brien, IACP accredited therapist and counsellor. “Being selective and critically aware… Be holistic about it.”

Dawn recommends curating your feed, and eliminating accounts that cause anxiety or upset. Roisin Kiberd does not agree with putting all the onus on the individual and believes that anxiety caused by social media is a systemic issue rather than an individual one.

“I see a lot of silly arguments shifting the responsibility entirely on to the individual,” she says. “I think there will be [social media] regulations [in the future]... But in the meantime, there are ways to make your experience of the internet a better one.”

Other things I noticed during my social media ban: my food was warm because I wasn’t taking pictures of toasted sandwiches — I was eating them; I read a book; I worked out a lot less because I couldn’t get into my MindBody fitness app; my typing became much slower; and I fell asleep a lot faster.

I watched TV without constantly looking at my phone. Sometimes this was good (less time spent asking people what I had missed). Other times, it was not so good (missing out on running commentary of The Late Late Show).

Not having access to my apps also affected a very practical side of my life — money. I check my bank balance via an app multiple times a day to make sure I haven’t overspent/ in the hope someone will have transferred the EuroMillions into my account. Sans app, that wasn’t an option.

I thought because I couldn’t verify purchases, I would spend less. No more impulse buying Zara tat. But no, turns out when it comes to money, I am a financial optimist, so I overspent and then felt enormously guilty over my lack of financial savviness.

When I got my phone back, I spent a mindless hour joy scrolling and it felt good. But the fortnight off had given me perspective — I no longer automatically checked my phone every 15 seconds.

I realised you don’t actually need to be ‘on’ all the time. I think many of us feel an obligation to stay ‘across and on top’ of every story and trend. And that is so emotionally depleting and unnecessary.

Life is complicated, so is social media and our relationship with our phones. Sometimes it’s crucial to pick it up and tune in, other times, you absolutely need to switch it off and zone out.