| 11.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My digital detox had benefits – but not having a smartphone was also a humungous pain in the arse

Kirsty Blake Knox was forced to go cold turkey from social media and her favourite apps when her smartphone was damaged.  But instead of finding the Zen-like calm she’d heard about, life just got a lot harder instead...

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured with her 'Nokia blockia' after her smartphone screen smashed. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leave court - Kirsty missed the Wagatha Christie gossip. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire Expand

Close

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured with her 'Nokia blockia' after her smartphone screen smashed. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured with her 'Nokia blockia' after her smartphone screen smashed. Photo: Frank McGrath

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leave court - Kirsty missed the Wagatha Christie gossip. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leave court - Kirsty missed the Wagatha Christie gossip. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

/

Kirsty Blake Knox pictured with her 'Nokia blockia' after her smartphone screen smashed. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kirsty Blake Knox Twitter Email

"Why do you have that Nokia Blockia?” a primary school student asked me as I took my phone out of my pocket. “I thought those were for children.” “Yeah,” her friend chipped in. “That’s the phone I have. And I’m in second class.” Nothing like young school kids to cut you down to size.

Last month, one of my daughters picked up my smartphone and dropped it screen side down on our living room floor. I scooped it up to discover multiple hairline fractures spidering across the glass.

Most Watched

Privacy