My Cultural Life: Tapestry weaver Lorna Donlon

Dublin’s Lorna Donlon is a tapestry weaver and in 2020 gained a first-class degree in cell and molecular biology. She’s currently exhibiting at Solstice Arts, Navan; King House, Boyle; and from May 20 at Market House Gallery, Cappoquin, Co Waterford.

BOOK: The Liar’s Dictionary

I grew up in a house lined with books and have always thought of myself as a reader. I’m not. This doesn’t stop me buying books or borrowing books from the James Joyce Library in UCD – or better still, taking books from the ‘leave-and-take-away’ shelves outside the library and piling them all into precarious towers in my studio or beside my bed.

I am an aspirational reader. Currently balanced on top of two such untidy towers are The Liar’s Dictionary by Eley Williams and Stop Reading the News by Rolf Dobelli.

SCREEN: Laurie Anderson

I haven’t watched TV for years and I seem to have forgotten how to do it. Sometimes I try to watch a series or film on Netflix, but I find an entire evening passes while I get completely lost unsuccessfully trying to identify something to watch.

I’ve spent hours watching people talking to each other on YouTube, which is peculiarly compelling, and Laurie Anderson’s 2021 Norton Lectures were astounding. I have just dispensed with “The Covid”, so now I’m really looking forward to one of my favourite activities – going to the cinema.

MUSIC: William Byrd

I spent the first three months of this year working more or less non-stop, night and day, to finish a large woven tapestry. One of the marvellous things about tapestry weaving is that it is a quiet activity, leaving the ears free.

As well as listening to my music very loudly (eclectic – from William Byrd to Yellow Bird), I bought audiobooks of some of the classic novels that “Everyone Reads But I Have Not”. Now I know exactly what people mean when they say something is Orwellian, and I’m currently finding out who my namesake “Lorna” Doone was.

ART: Apocalypse Tapestry

I am not afflicted with the travel bug but I’m determined to see ‘The Apocalypse Tapestry’ in

Angers. It’s an epic piece of work, woven in Paris in the late 1300s, comprising six tapestries.