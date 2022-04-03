My cultural life: Sasha de Buyl

Ballydehob-born, Galway-based Sasha de Buyl is festival director of the Cúirt International Festival of Literature (April 4-10). She lived in Scotland for 10 years before returning to Ireland in 2020.

Book: Trespasses

I say this every year, but the level of talent in Irish writing continues to blow to me away. Whether that be Small Things Like These, the second book from Claire Keegan, or Padraig Regan’s poetry collection Some Integrity, there is little Irish writing I can’t do.

I’m currently immersed in Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses, which comes out in April. Following a young Catholic schoolteacher on the outskirts of Belfast as she becomes involved with an older Protestant man, it’s written with the same assured skill of her short story collection.

TV: Star Trek

As someone who grew up with Trekkie parents, the return of the Star Trek franchise to small screens has been welcome! Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season continues to nail its MO: exploring the universe with compassion and heart.

Containing just the right balance of future science, aliens and throwbacks, the show is hugely fun and centres around Michael Burnham, a human raised by Vulcans, as she tries to make peace with the two sides of her upbringing.

Podcast: Roxane Gay

Roxane Gay’s recently relaunched podcast The Roxane Gay Agenda is a favourite. Gay brings her signature interview style to this new series, featuring guests whose expertise ranges widely – from writing and craft, to edibles, to racism in tax law in the US.

Each episode begins with her sharing an anecdote about what she is currently reading and watching – her conversation with Seth Rogen, the opening story, had me crying with laughter.

Event: Macnas

After barely leaving the house for two years, it feels both exciting and daunting to think of all the cultural events I might go to once Cúirt is over – such as the West Cork Literary Festival in July, or the Macnas this Halloween.

I’ve always loved street performance and it’s been a great pity to me that I’ve been in Galway this long and have yet to see one of their famous parades.