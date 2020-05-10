My cultural life: Henrietta McKervey, author

Henrietta McKervey is a writer. Her fourth book, A Talented Man, is out now from Hachette (hachettebooksireland.ie). She programmes the Echoes festival, which celebrates Maeve Binchy, and is an occasional book review and features writer. From Belfast, she currently lives in Dublin.

Designer: Eileen Gray

Expand Close Eileen Gray / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eileen Gray

I love (but sadly don't own) the Eileen Gray E1027 adjustable side table. It's lightweight, functional and completely lovely to look at. Wexford-born Gray was a pioneer of 20th-Century design and architecture, and this 1925 table is a perfect example of the combination of symmetry and innovation that characterises all her furniture.

Film: Uncut Gems

Expand Close Uncut Gems / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Uncut Gems

Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler as a New York Diamond District jewellery dealer and compulsive gambler had an overwhelming intensity I wasn't expecting. It hurtled along, so you just have to hurtle along beside it and hope for the best - very much as Sandler's character, Howard Ratner, does with his complex spread bet. Sandler's character's exuberance and ability to shrug off humiliation and fear as mere obstacles is intoxicating.

Artist: Joy Gerrard

I love Irish artist Joy Gerrard's Protest Crowd series. While any big, organised gathering is supposedly a display of unity and strength, her work reveals the underlying unpredictability and volatility of such groups, and the frailty of anything composed of moving human parts.

Music: The 1930s

When I'm writing something, I always check out the music of the era, so over the last year I've been listening to dance bands from the 1930s. I rediscovered old favourites such as Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw (who recorded a fantastic swing version of Cole Porter's Begin the Beguine in 1938, the year A Talented Man is set in).

TV: The Letdown

I binged on the Australian show The Letdown (Netflix). It follows a bewildered thirtysomething, Audrey, and her oddball new parents' group. In the first scene of the first episode, Audrey is dozing in her car, having driven around aimlessly at night to get her newborn to sleep, when she is accosted by a local drug dealer who objects to her parking in his workplace. Funny and affecting, it sets the tone perfectly.

Sunday Indo Living