‘My advice to Irish fashion brands? Emulate what the top luxury brands do – we don’t need to reinvent the wheel’

‘No one wanted to sell Virginia Park Lodge to my great-grandmother because she was a woman, and a Catholic, so she had to bring a priest with her to sign all the documents,” Ashley McDonnell explains.

If you are going to have an inspiring role model in your life, they don’t come much better than entrepreneurial Helen McDonnell (née Sullivan), a savvy woman from Mallow, Co Cork, who didn’t believe in women playing second fiddle to men, and burst through endless glass ceilings in Ireland in sensational style.

At 28, Ashley is driven by the same kind of entrepreneurial spirit. She smiles as she describes how Helen succeeded in buying the property from Geoffrey Thomas Taylour, the 4th Marquess of Headfort, in the 1920s, and developed the lodge into The Park Hotel in Virginia, Co Cavan, now owned by chef Richard Corrigan.

Ashley McDonnell. Picture: Zoe Ardiff

“Helen McDonnell understood the importance of education for women, and she travelled to Europe and beyond. Knowing that, for decades, women in Ireland — including my own great-grandmother — have been paving the way in business gives me a great sense of pride and also inspiration. We’ve made huge progress as a country, and I believe we’re only getting started,” said Ashley.

Generations apart, Helen and Ashley are definitely cut from the same ‘can do’ cloth. With a career spanning Paris, Dublin and Geneva, and double bachelor and masters degrees as well as a Harvard diploma in entrepreneurship, Ashley has carved out a career at the crossroads of luxury and technology. She has specialisations in data-driven marketing and luxury strategy, transforming legacy brands into digital trailblazers. She drives teams with eight-digit budgets and targets and, this year, she ticked another career ambition off her list when she was shortlisted in the European Forbes 30 under 30.

“I’m definitely overambitious, and I usually underestimate what’s required to do the things I want to do, but that’s fine. I’d rather aim too high and then achieve 80pc of those things and aim to do everything I like to do,” says Ashley, who was born in New York and grew up in Craughwell, Co Galway, with her parents, Grace and Fergus, and her brothers, Christopher, David and Ryan.

Ashley’s journey into fashion began at 16 when she travelled to London with her mum to see a Christian Dior exhibition at Somerset House.

“I just fell in love. I knew I had to work for Dior, and I left London that day with the goal of making it happen,” says Ashley, who promptly googled ‘student exchange’ in order to improve her French.

“My mom thought my school organised it, and my school thought my parents organised it, and off I went to France the year before my Leaving Cert, where I discovered I did not speak good French.”

Twelve years later, Ashley laughs as she recounts the modus operandi of an ambitious teenager. She found her métier, not in design, but in the business of fashion, and the complex world of the luxury global industry, which is expected to grow to $105bn (€99bn) by 2027, according to a report in Yahoo Finance last February.

Ashley McDonnell wearing a Richard Quinn coat. Picture: Zoe Ardiff

For the last year and a half, Ashley has been global digital media and e-commerce manager for Spanish luxury group Puig, working with brands like Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Christian Louboutin and Paco Rabanne.

Prior to that, she worked at Google in Dublin, helping fashion and beauty houses on their marketing and advertising strategies through technology. She also spent three years in Paris at the headquarters of the world’s leading fashion brands, among them the LVMH Group (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) and led the development of digital marketing globally for the travel retail division of Dior.

When it comes to ambitions, Ashley says, “I would love, in five years’ time, to launch my first luxury brand within the beauty space, designed and made in Ireland, and eventually to establish my own luxury group. This would enable investment in other Irish and international brands, creating Ireland’s answer to LVMH. That’s the dream.”

The idea of driving her own luxury group would be “to help Irish designers and put Ireland on the map as a luxury market and a country that creates luxury goods.”

Ashley says, “Ireland today would not be considered a market that creates luxury goods. France, Italy, the UK and Spain are the four primary markets. We don’t have the ecosystem for it today in Ireland. We don’t give our designers the training or the support to actually turn their luxury products into a luxury brand. I’d love to change that and create a hub that actually nurtures designers and creators, giving them the tools and support to turn their designs into luxury businesses with creativity and quality at the core.

“There is a huge opportunity for us. The luxury fashion industry in 2019 alone was worth $70bn (€66bn). I love everything to do with technology, so the goal would be that my group would be both sustainable and digital-first, unlike any other luxury group today which are more focussed on heritage brands.”

Arriving back in Ireland last month, Ashley’s schedule for a “working holiday” was not for the faint-hearted. She packed in 10 appointments over four days with young designers from NCAD and members of the Council of Irish Fashion Designers, who she has been mentoring since lockdown. There were fittings with Helen Cody for a new dress to be worn at the Image PwC Businesswoman of the Year awards, where she was runner-up in the Management Professional of the Year category.

Add to that meetings with Guaranteed Irish, who are doing a collaboration with Digital Business Ireland (DBI). As DBI’s new chairperson, Ashley will be returning to Ireland every month with the aim to upskill business owners and people working in industry here.

Starting out in her career, Ashley used old-style detective work, like pouring over Google and LinkedIn to discover what routes successful people had followed. Her rapid ascent up the ladder has resulted in lots of questions from schools, parents and students, to which she always recommends being fluent in French if you want to work in luxury retail. Studying in France, she taught English at night and secured paid internships, which helped finance her studies, and she also availed of an Erasmus programme grant.

Ashley’s top advice to Irish brands is to “emulate what the top luxury brands do. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Absolutely bring your own creativity and your own style and design and image, but in terms of the experience, it needs to be something that doesn’t have any compromise. You are not competing with other Irish brands, you are competing with global luxury brands like Dior and Chanel and Louis Vuitton. If brands are selling luxury scarves at a really high price point, the customer needs to have the same experience as they would at the likes of Hermès. In Ireland, we are known for our hospitality. Luxury is about service and storytelling, two things that we’re actually known for. The key thing is to go back to product, and storytelling, and build a community.”

Reflecting on the pluses and the minuses of the fashion industry, Ashley says, “The thing I love most about my work is there is a massive community around fashion, and you can find your own fashion community and the people that are interested in the things that bring you happiness, joy and excitement.”

The worst aspect of the fashion industry, she says, is “definitely the environmental impact, and that’s why I did my bachelor’s thesis and my master’s thesis on these topics, to really understand what’s going on behind the scenes. Is this something that I can do work in, and can I be some sort of environmental activist to make sure that the right actions are taken in the end? I did try to pursue roles in that area, but they didn’t really exist 10 years ago, and even today, there are few and far between,” she says.

Curiously, for a woman who has access to a myriad of luxury shops and exclusive private sales, there isn’t a single logo on anything Ashley wears when we meet over a few days in Dublin. “I only wear inconspicuous; you won’t find a logo on me in general,” she says with a laugh. “In France, the focus on style is on high quality; it’s not on logos or ‘look where I bought this from’. It really is about finding pieces that will last for many years.”

These days, you will find Ashley wearing French labels like Ganni, Celine and Patou, and her trainers by Dior. She uses the sustainable Irish rental company Rag Revolution on whose board she sits, and enjoys wearing young designers like Gabrielle Malone and Caoimhe Murphy. For the final day of her fast-paced ‘vacances-travail’, Ashley attended a shoot where she was photographed wearing Irish designers and companies she admires and supports.

The rail included an epic floral-print coat by Richard Quinn, a past-season gem from the NCBI designer drop on Thriftify, the platform set up by social entrepreneur Rónán Ó Dálaigh, who she knew at DCU.

“I think what Thriftify is doing is really exciting, because they are helping charity shops and thrift stores to digitalise their stock and have a reach far beyond the footfall in their stores. It’s really scalable, combing technology with retail, and it’s got a huge social impact, creating new business channels and revenue flows for charity shops.”

Running now is more of an early morning or evening jog through European cities, but Ashley credits her decade with the Craughwell Athletic Club for “setting me up for life. It taught me about setting goals, both common and individual. I always say that everything I’ve done is really thanks to the discipline, the sense of responsibility and the sense of success. Celebrate your wins but also your defeats, that’s probably the most important thing. It’s about acknowledging failings, knowing how to get over them, and how to keep going.”