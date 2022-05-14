| 9.8°C Dublin

‘My advice to Irish fashion brands? Emulate what the top luxury brands do – we don’t need to reinvent the wheel’

Our fashion editor talks to Galway entrepreneur Ashley McDonnell about working with high-end brands, how her local athletics club set her up for success and her five-year goal to rival the best in the business

Ashley McDonnell. Picture: Zoe Ardiff Expand
Bairbre Power Twitter Email

‘No one wanted to sell Virginia Park Lodge to my great-grandmother because she was a woman, and a Catholic, so she had to bring a priest with her to sign all the documents,” Ashley McDonnell explains.

If you are going to have an inspiring role model in your life, they don’t come much better than entrepreneurial Helen McDonnell (née Sullivan), a savvy woman from Mallow, Co Cork, who didn’t believe in women playing second fiddle to men, and burst through endless glass ceilings in Ireland in sensational style.

