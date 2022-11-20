Musician Rhiannon Giddens: ‘Opera is the ultimate art form – it is made for big emotions, big stories’

The North Carolina-born, Grammy-winning musician Rhiannon Giddens is artist in residence at the University of Limerick. On November 24 she is part of the ‘Sounding Sionna’ concert series. See uch.ie.

BOOK: How to be a Tudor

I am reading How to Be a Tudor: A Dawn-to-Dusk Guide to Tudor Life by Ruth Goodman. She’s a living history academic who has done the research, slept on straw mattresses, worn Elizabethan clothing and cooked the food.

I am fascinated with the way regular people lived hundreds of years ago. We focus far too much on the tiny elite – the kings and queens living lives of luxury on the backs of the majority of the people.​

TV: Midnight Diner

I am a huge fan of Midnight Diner, a Japanese show that streams on Netflix. It’s centred on a diner that opens at midnight, and the people who drift through. The guy who runs the diner only has a few things on the menu but if you ask for something and he has the ingredients, he’ll make it for you.

A different dish is featured in each episode, but the focus really is on the drama of the regular customers.​

PODCAST: Our Fake History

My favourite podcast is Our Fake History by Canadian high school history teacher Sebastian Major — he is my myth-busting hero.

He takes deep dives into historical topics that have been mythologised to an intense degree and over the course of a few episodes breaks it all down until he finds, as he puts it: “What’s fact, what’s fiction, and what is such a good story it simply must be told.” I am addicted to history podcasts in general, and another good one is The History Chicks.​

SHOW: Omar

The most recent show I saw was Omar by LA Opera [directed by Kaneza Schaal]. It’s based on the story of a 37-year-old scholar living in West Africa in 1807, who was captured and forced aboard a ship bound for South Carolina.

The musical score was a collaborative project between me and composer Michael Abels, who is best known for his film scores, including for the 2017 Jordan Peele movie Get Out. I think Opera is the ultimate art form; it is made for big emotions, big stories and it was an unbelievable collaboration.