Music festivals and substance abuse: ‘The medical tent is a safe space… law enforcement won’t be involved’

‘I studied social science in college and I was always really interested in the socio-cultural influence of drug use. There were head shops operating in Ireland while I was a student and it was a really fascinating time for behaviour change with people using different types of substance.

I was interested in both how our drug landscape was changing and in harm-reduction approaches so I went on to study a Masters in Addiction Studies.

I started working with the HSE just before festival season in 2019. We did some work with festivals on a much smaller scale, partnering with three events and a number of third-level student gigs. We also did a small piece of research with Trinity College on festival drug use and then we formed an Emerging Drug Trends group.

We really just wanted to confirm the type of substances people were using, the age, the gender and to see if they would engage with new services.

Alcohol is obviously the most common drug [used by people at festivals] but what’s unique to Ireland, and possibly the UK, is the poly-drug pattern where alcohol is used with other substances. If you drink alcohol it increases the risk of every single drug in the sense that it can mask the effect of other substances which might lead a person to take more.

In our festival study with Trinity College, we found that the most commonly used controlled substances were MDMA powder, cannabis, cocaine, MDMA pills, followed by ketamine, and I’d say that’s very reflective of what we’re seeing [at festivals] this year. A lot of people will be using MDMA mixed with cocaine and ketamine, and maybe alcohol as well.

We’ve noticed that ketamine, which is a dissociative hallucinogen and anaesthetic, has become one of the most popular drugs across all the festivals. Ketamine was quite popular a few years ago in the dance scene but it was a smaller user community. I think what’s happened now with substances like ketamine and psychedelics like 2CB is that they’re starting to move from the margins to the mainstream so we’re starting to see more user groups.

Our study with Trinity College was really the first time we acknowledged the festival setting — and it’s not to stigmatise this setting. It’s for us to learn how we can implement interventions. While we acknowledge that there are risks we also see that there are huge benefits for health-care professionals to be working in the festival space.

The work was postponed due to Covid but then, when events reopened this year, we partnered with three festivals: Life, Indiependence and Electric Picnic.

Expand Close Nicki Killeen, project manager of Emerging Drug Trends with the HSE. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nicki Killeen, project manager of Emerging Drug Trends with the HSE. Photo: Gerry Mooney

It’s a multicomponent campaign and the idea is for us to be a really approachable, non-judgemental point of contact at the event for people to engage with and to help them understand substances and take practical steps to keep themselves safe. We also have a training programme for people who want to volunteer with us to deliver drug education in festival settings.

We sent teams of volunteers and HSE managers to this year’s Life Festival. We had an information tent where we gave out water bottles, encouraging people to hydrate, and lip balm if people’s lips were dried out over the weekend, along with resources and information.

We wore high-vis vests that said ‘drugs.ie’ on the back and we had badges that said: ‘Drugs: No Judgement, No Stigma’. Our resources, which were developed by Irish illustrator Jacky Sheridan are quite colourful and our tent was really vibrant so people were curious to see what it was about. Word circulated around the festival that we were engaging with people and people were soon coming to us rather than us going to them.

We found that festival-goers really wanted to engage with health services and really wanted to know how to look after themselves. They wanted to know what was in the substances they were taking, but we obviously couldn’t tell them that. And they wanted to know what would happen if they went to the medics.

One of our big roles was to ease people’s concerns about getting medical help. We found in our research with Trinity that young people who use drugs at festivals are afraid of seeking medical help if something goes wrong.

They think they will be judged or prosecuted so a big piece of our work at Life Festival was to be in the campsite making sure people understood the signs if something went wrong. Sometimes over-consumption could start as a headache or muscle pain which people may not be aware of.

We also let them know that the medical tent is a safe space. At the point of you presenting after consuming something, your wellbeing is the number one priority, and law enforcement won’t be involved. The key message is: when in doubt, check it out with the medics, rather than stall or leave it too late.

‘Start low and go slow’ is another one of our key messages. There was a point in Irish culture when there was a trend for ‘double dropping’ and people would have taken a number of substances on a night out.

But the drug market has significantly changed. In the 1990s, ecstasy pills contained max 60-90mg of MDMA. Now the pills have evolved and we’re seeing pills with 120 to 300mg of MDMA. The highest ecstasy pill on record was found last year in Manchester — it contained 477mg of pure MDMA.

So it’s very difficult to be prescriptive on how much of that pill you should take when we don’t know how much is in it. The messaging on harm reduction a few years ago would have been take half a pill and wait, now it’s take a quarter of a pill and wait

We’re also highlighting how drugs can interact negatively with some medications. For example, MDMA could interact negatively with Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressants. MDMA has an impact on the serotonin in your body and so do SSRIs. People could experience what is known as serotonin syndrome anyway if they’re using MDMA and stimulants, but the risk could increase if they’re using medication. Serotonin syndrome is extremely rare but it can be extremely risky if left untreated, and could be life-threatening. A really common symptom is pain in the arms and legs.

Substances such as Tramadol could also be risky when used with MDMA. Our advice is not to stop taking the medication but to think about the interaction.

Another concern we have at the moment is that MDMA and cocaine could contain potent cathinone substances, similar to what was sold in head shops.

Cathinones can feel less empathic than MDMA so people may feel like they have a dud product and take more to get an effect, when actually there’s something in the substance. Similarly, cathinones can lead to compulsive behaviour so people might take more of the substance, completely unaware that it’s in their MDMA or cocaine.

Our goal is to educate people on how to minimise harms to their health, including overdose prevention. Obviously our message across the board is it is always safer not to use drugs at all. But we need to acknowledge that festivals can be risk-taking settings where people may try new types of drugs, or try drugs for the first time.”

drugs.ie/festivals

As told to Katie Byrne