Move aside Phibsboro, another Dublin neighbourhood has hit the ultimate ‘cool’ list.

Dublin 8 has been revealed by TimeOut magazine as the 15th coolest neighbourhood in the world to live in.

The postcode stretches from Kilmainham, Inchicore and Islandbridge to the Liberties, Merchants Quay, the Coombe, Portobello and South Circular Road and steals the spot from Phibsboro who was ranked 27th coolest neighbourhood in 2020.

The list, which relies on the opinions of over 27,000 city-dwellers and local experts, ranks the neighbourhoods for food, fun, culture and community.

"Against impossible odds, communities banded together, hung out, made stuff. They displayed all the same energy and resilience and grassroots ingenuity that allowed them to spring up in the first place. They survived,” the article reads, taking into account how lockdown gave people the opportunity to create and discover their community.

Contributing journalist Éadaoin Fitzmaurice adds that the inner city postcode holds "the essence and charm of the Irish capital to a tee".

The focus on sustainability and community continues with cultural hotspots such as Lucky's pub, Pearse Lyons Distillery, Dublin Food Co-op and "bric-à-brac shops, street art, markets, and homey cafés" listed as among neighbourhood highlights.

And the ‘perfect day’ in Dublin 8 is described as a visit to The Fumbally café and shop, followed by a stroll in the War Memorial Gardens or Phoenix Park, a trip to the Irish Museum of Modern Art, a tour of a distillery like Teelings, Stillgarden or Roe&Co, and drinks at the MVP.

TimeOut’s full list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world:

Nørrebro, Copenhagen

Andersonville, Chicago

Jongno 3-ga, Seoul

Leith, Edinburgh

Station District, Vilnius

Chelsea, New York

XI District, Budapest

Ngor, Dakar

Sai Kung, Hong Kong

Richmond, Melbourne

Neukölln, Berlin

Centro, Medellín

Dalston, London

Silver Lake, Los Angeles

Dublin 8, Dublin

Zoloti Vorota, Kyiv

Noord, Amsterdam

Villeray, Montreal

Surry Hills, Sydney

Ancoats, Manchester

Sagene, Oslo

Old Xuhui, Shanghai

Centro, Mexico City

Gràcia, Barcelona

Saúde, Rio de Janeiro

Kemptown, Brighton

Sololaki, Tbilisi

Brickell, Miami

Ouseburn, Newcastle

Barranco, Lima

Chamberí, Madrid

Vinohrady, Prague

Katong, Singapore

Anjos, Lisbon

Daikanyama, Tokyo

Haut-Marais, Paris

Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi

Foz, Porto

Central Square, Boston/Cambridge

Mount Pleasant, Vancouver

Jamestown, Accra

Centro, Oaxaca

Mouassine, Marrakech

Dubai Marina, Dubai

Kadikoy, Istanbul