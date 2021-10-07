Move aside Phibsboro, another Dublin neighbourhood has hit the ultimate ‘cool’ list.
Dublin 8 has been revealed by TimeOut magazine as the 15th coolest neighbourhood in the world to live in.
The postcode stretches from Kilmainham, Inchicore and Islandbridge to the Liberties, Merchants Quay, the Coombe, Portobello and South Circular Road and steals the spot from Phibsboro who was ranked 27th coolest neighbourhood in 2020.
The list, which relies on the opinions of over 27,000 city-dwellers and local experts, ranks the neighbourhoods for food, fun, culture and community.
"Against impossible odds, communities banded together, hung out, made stuff. They displayed all the same energy and resilience and grassroots ingenuity that allowed them to spring up in the first place. They survived,” the article reads, taking into account how lockdown gave people the opportunity to create and discover their community.
Contributing journalist Éadaoin Fitzmaurice adds that the inner city postcode holds "the essence and charm of the Irish capital to a tee".
The focus on sustainability and community continues with cultural hotspots such as Lucky's pub, Pearse Lyons Distillery, Dublin Food Co-op and "bric-à-brac shops, street art, markets, and homey cafés" listed as among neighbourhood highlights.
And the ‘perfect day’ in Dublin 8 is described as a visit to The Fumbally café and shop, followed by a stroll in the War Memorial Gardens or Phoenix Park, a trip to the Irish Museum of Modern Art, a tour of a distillery like Teelings, Stillgarden or Roe&Co, and drinks at the MVP.
Nørrebro, Copenhagen
Andersonville, Chicago
Jongno 3-ga, Seoul
Leith, Edinburgh
Station District, Vilnius
Chelsea, New York
XI District, Budapest
Ngor, Dakar
Sai Kung, Hong Kong
Richmond, Melbourne
Neukölln, Berlin
Centro, Medellín
Dalston, London
Silver Lake, Los Angeles
Dublin 8, Dublin
Zoloti Vorota, Kyiv
Noord, Amsterdam
Villeray, Montreal
Surry Hills, Sydney
Ancoats, Manchester
Sagene, Oslo
Old Xuhui, Shanghai
Centro, Mexico City
Gràcia, Barcelona
Saúde, Rio de Janeiro
Kemptown, Brighton
Sololaki, Tbilisi
Brickell, Miami
Ouseburn, Newcastle
Barranco, Lima
Chamberí, Madrid
Vinohrady, Prague
Katong, Singapore
Anjos, Lisbon
Daikanyama, Tokyo
Haut-Marais, Paris
Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
Foz, Porto
Central Square, Boston/Cambridge
Mount Pleasant, Vancouver
Jamestown, Accra
Centro, Oaxaca
Mouassine, Marrakech
Dubai Marina, Dubai
Kadikoy, Istanbul