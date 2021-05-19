Your motoring questions answered: A saloon or SUV for a growing family? And how about a second-hand EV?

Q. I was going to go to the North or England to buy a 2018 Audi A4 but Brexit tax changes and travel restrictions have made that a no go for me. What else can I do? I have €20,000 to spend and won’t have to take a trade-in into account.

Gillian: My simple answer: buy a 2017 Audi A4. It is the same model that was available in 2018 so, other than the registration plate, it will be identical.

Make sure to check the kilometre reading is in line with its age. A 171-registered model should have around 85,000kms and a 172-registered model around 75,000kms.

Shop around for an S-Line model but the SE is well specced too.

Eddie: I would also look at the underrated top-spec Volkswagen Passat diesel. It’s a much-underrated car.

Or you could put work into tracking down a well-equipped version of the Skoda Superb Combi.

With a 2-litre diesel engine under the bonnet you would be set up for a few years and can worry about making the switch to electric later.

Q. My Mazda 3 is five years old with 100,000km on the clock and is beginning to show a bit of wear and tear. I need a bigger car as our circumstances have changed.

We will be making do with one car – my partner no longer needs the company car as he is working from home. We have a budget of €20,000 including our trade-in Mazda 3.

Gillian: A lot of families are in the same situation, opting to move from two cars to just one. You have a good budget and trade-in. Your km reading is average.

You could go for a Mazda 6 – a great saloon with lots of spec and value for money.

My only caution is the unpopularity of saloons since the growth of SUVs.

I would suggest buying an SUV for more space. It will also hold its value better. Some top SUV choices are Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Seat Ateca and Nissan Qashqai.

Eddie: The falling popularity of saloons isn’t necessarily a bad thing as it can result in lower asking prices. But I agree with Gillian’s Mazda 6 recommendation – other good choices are Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.

Q. I am convinced I should buy an electric car, but they all seem too pricey for me.

I have €17,000. Should I wait a few years and buy a used hybrid to tide me over?

Or should I go the PCP route to top up my budget and buy a small electric car?

Gillian: Buy a used electric. Yes, the choice is limited but €17,000 will get you one. Some choices available to you are Hyundai Ioniq (2017), BMW i3 (2015) and Renault Zoe (2018).

A Nissan Leaf is a good electric option, but your budget is a bit shy for the new model though it is the one to go for.

But there are others – the Renault ZOE maybe? I would suggest you contact your local dealer to find out if it is possible to take a used EV for a drive.

Eddie: I would buy a used hybrid or plug-in hybrid if you can find one and let that tide you over for a couple of years until the much-promised wider choice and lower prices flow into the market.

The problem with used electric cars is that their range is nowhere near current counterparts.

So, buying a hybrid or plug-in gives you some time and space for current higher-range EVs to enter the used market.