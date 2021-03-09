World Car finalists chosen

In the running: The Audi A3 saloon

THE 2021 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) winner will be selected from 10 finalists chosen from an initial list of 24.

They are: the Audi A3, BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe, BMW 4-Series, Honda-e, Kia K5 / Optima, Kia Sorento, Mazda MX-30, Mercedes-Benz GLA, Toyota Yaris and the Volkswagen ID.4.

Meanwhile, the 2021 World Urban Car will be chosen from Honda Jazz/Fit, Honda-e, Hyundai i10/Grand i10, Hyundai i20, Toyota Yaris.

The World Luxury Car top five finalists are: the Aston Martin DBX, BMW X6, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes S-Class, Polestar 2.

And the Performance top five are: Audi RS Q8, BMW M2 CS, BMW X5M/X6M, Porsche 911 Turbo, Toyota GR Yaris

All cars competing in these four categories are eligible for the 2021 World Car Design of the Year award. The five finalists chosen by the design panel for the final vote are: Honda e, Land Rover Defender, Mazda MX30, Polestar 2, Porsche 911 turbo.

A jury of 93 international automotive journalists, including myself, selected the finalists by secret ballot based on evaluation of each car

Online Editors