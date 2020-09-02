World Car awards contenders; Joe Duffy jobs; ID.3 arrives

The preliminary list of contenders for World Car of the Year 2021 includes the Audi A3; BMW: 2-Series Gran Coupé, 4-Series; Citroën C4/ë-C4, Ford Kuga, Genesis G80, Honda-e, Honda Jazz; Hyundai: Elantra, i10, Grand i10, i20; Kia: K5/Optima, Sorento, Sonet; Mazda MX-30, Mercedes GLA, Nissan Rogue/X-Trail; SEAT Leon; Skoda Octavia; Toyota: Highlander, Sienna, Venza/Harrier, Yaris/Yaris Cross; Volkswagen ID.4.

Luxury contestants include: Aston Martin DBX, BMW X6, Genesis GV80, Land Rover Defender, Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y, Toyota Mirai, Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD.

World Urban Car rivals include the Honda-e, Honda Jazz/Fit, Hyundai i10/Grand i10, i20; Kia Sonet, Toyota Yaris/Yaris Cross.

The Performance Car list includes Audi RS Q3, Audi RS Q8; BMW: Alpina XB7, M2 CS, X5 M/X6 M; Hyundai Veloster N, MINI John Cooper Works GP, Mercedes-AMG GLS 63; Porsche: 911 Turbo, 718 GTS 4.0; Toyota GR Yaris. All cars are automatically eligible for World Car Design of the Year.

* Good news: The Joe Duffy Group says it is embarking on a "significant" recruitment drive to add 20 apprentice sales executives to the organisation. No motor industry experience is necessary.

The recruitment event takes place (1pm-5pm) on Thursday, September 10, at the Porsche Centre, Charlestown, Dublin 11.

* The first Volkswagen ID.3 electric cars are pictured (above) arriving at Dublin Port. Customers will begin to get their cars in the next few weeks. The 58kW battery model will start from €32,915.

* Porsche's 4dr sports car, the Panamera (pictured, below), has been heavily upgraded and is due here before the end of the year.

The V8 twin-turbo in the new Turbo S is further tweaked to pump 630 PS (463 kW).

