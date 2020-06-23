Why we all urgently need 'green' light for transport

We've never needed a joined-up transport (public and private) system more acutely than we do now. Stock picture

I'm always amazed at how many single-occupant drivers there are on our roads.

It's mad, you know: all that car space going to waste; all that road space being further squeezed; all that fuel going up in smoke.

People from the same area going in the same direction getting into different cars, contributing to gridlock and environmental damage.

It is mad when you sit down and think about it, isn't it?

But it is going to be a major challenge for the next government to change our transport habits.

I fear the pandemic will make matters worse with people reluctant to share such a confined space as a car or SUV twice a day.

Indeed many are fearful of using public transport and opting for a new or newer car to get them around.

We've never needed a joined-up transport (public and private) system more acutely than we do now.

Can the anticipated new "green" government really bring about that change?

Or is it a pipe dream?

We can't persist with this waste of energy and time. It's too costly on too many fronts.

* As if to reinforce the point: a survey in the UK found that more than one-third of drivers are planning to stop car sharing permanently in the wake of Covid-19.

* Jaguar is reportedly looking at a number of options - including a radical electrified saloon and a smaller, hatchback-style model - as ways of replacing its XE and XF saloons.

According to Autocar, Jaguar hasn't ruled out "directly replacing" the two saloons but is considering radical alternatives as well.

One is to replace the two cars with a single, eco-friendly compact saloon with mild- hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

