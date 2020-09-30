Wave of new models as makers hope for more buyers in 2021

Carmakers are rolling out waves of new models in the hope of a lift in the market next year.

Here's just a sample of what was unveiled in the past week.

Dacia has just unveiled its latest Sandero and Stepway models, with higher levels of spec and several new driver assistant systems. It's due here in the spring.

Roomy and robust with "no unnecessary frills", the emphasis is on price but there's no word on that yet.

The Sandero has much the same dimensions as before. The more muscular looking Stepway has 174mm ground clearance (41mm more than the conventional model) while 16ins Flexwheels are standard.

Engines include a 1-litre 3cyl 5spd manual (Sandero only) and a turbo version with 6spd manual or CVT auto (a new system debuts with lower emissions).

The inside is redesigned with three rear seats (42mm more room) or a 70/30 split-fold rear bench (depending on model) and the boot holds 328 litres.

There are two multimedia systems: Media Control and Media Nav.

Audi's Q5 Sportback overhaul means owners will benefit from a new hi-tech interior but practicalities have not been forgotten.

There are 510 litres of boot space and, when powered by the 204PS 2-litre diesel, it can tow trailers with a total weight of up to 2.4 metric tonnes. Sport suspension is standard. There's also an alternative set-up with controlled dampers or you can opt for the adaptive air version which adjusts ride height by 60mm. Wheel sizes range from 18ins to 21ins.

The engine line-up will have two TFSi petrols and three diesels. With the 204PS 2-litre diesel mentioned there is a 7spd S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro technology. There is a mild hybrid system too. The Sportback will also come with a plug-in hybrid drive in two variants.

An SQ5 Sportback will round off the lineup. Equipment includes the brand's virtual cockpit-plus (12.3ins display, 10.1ins touchscreen). Voice control is activated by saying 'Hey Audi'. There are several driver assist systems arranged in optional packages. The new car is due here next May.

Meanwhile the latest A3 Sportback plug-in can cover up to 78km on electric power only, Audi claim. It is due in January.

Volkswagen debuted their first electric SUV, the ID. 4 which goes on sale here in January.

It will cost from €42,995 with Irish distributors expecting around 1,700 people to buy one next year.

Limited-run first edition (204PS, 77kWh net battery) rear-wheel drive models have a claimed range of up to 520km. A May arrival with a 58kWh battery (and around 340km range) will cost under €35,000.

Ultimately it is expected there will be rear and all-wheel-drive versions, four different power outputs and two battery sizes.

The ID.4 is 4,584mm long, 1,612mm tall, 1852mm wide and has a 2,766mm wheelbase. That makes it 102mm longer and 13mm wider than the Tiguan - hence Volkswagen's claim that interior room is comparable with the next-size-up car category.

There are two info displays but voice control replaces most of the physical switchgear. The Discover Pro navigation system brings We Connect Start online services on board. There are several IQ.Drive assist systems. New architecture means you can download updates long after you buy the car.

The SUV, with wheels of up to 21ins, can be quick-charged to cover 320 km in around 30 minutes. The boot extends from 543 litres to 1,575 litres (with the rear seats folded).

Ford's new Puma ST SUV was revealed recently too.

Its 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine pumps 200 PS, gets to 100kmh in 6.7 seconds and has drive modes ranging from Eco to Track. It has a bespoke chassis, sports styling, 19ins alloys and Recaro seats.

Steering responses are reportedly 25pc faster and brakes are 17pc larger than the standard car.

There is a limited-slip differential (LSD) option which optimises front-end traction for better cornering ability.

There is deactivation technology (one of the engine's cylinders is disengaged when coasting or cruising with light demand) on board too and 6spd manual transmission is standard.

Renault's new mid-size compact SUV, the Arkana, is due here next September.

There will be an E-TECH hybrid and a TCe petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. There is a new 9.3ins Easy Link multimedia portrait screen, 10ins TFT driver information display and four USB connections.

The hybrid powertrain combines a 1.6-litre petrol with a lithium-ion battery and two electric motors for a total of 140hp.

They claim an E-TECH hybrid can provide up to 80pc of city driving time with electric-only power. There will be a 'suite' of advanced driver assistant systems. Depending on model there can be a 4.2ins, 7ins or 10ins driver information display. And there is a 7ins horizontal, or 9.3ins portrait, Easy Link touchscreen infotainment display.

