VW treble: Clubsport, Golf e-Hybrid and GTE

On the go: The new 300PS GTi version is due in January while the Golf eHybrid, inset is one of two plug-in arrivals

Here is a first picture of Volkswagen's new GTi Clubsport.

Due here in January, reports predict it should cost from €53,000 but much depends on how prices are affected by Budget measures.

Powered by the famous two-litre TFSI petrol engine, it develops 300PS. But this more driver-focused GTI will be in limited supply, I'm told. As well as sitting 15mm lower than the standard model, it is distinguished by Clubsport seats in Alcantara, 18ins Richmond alloys, special body kit and a fuel-injection system for the higher-powered engine.

There is an optional 'Racing' package (with 19ins alloy wheels, titanium exhaust) which comes with an increased, but still limited, top speed of 270kmh.

Meanwhile two new Volkswagen plug-in hybrids have arrived.

The Golf eHybrid has an all-electric range of up to 71km while the more powerful GTE manages 64km (both WLTP).

The eHybrid's combined system develops 204 PS while the GTE, with 245PS, matches the power of the Golf GTi (0-100kmh in 6.7 seconds too).

The eHybrid costs from €36,570; the GTE from €42,330 (before any Budget changes are factored in).

Both have a 6spd dual-clutch DSG gearbox.

Spec levels include three-zone climate control, rear-view camera, ArtVelours microfleece seat coverings and 'Travel Assist' with lane keeping system.

Indo Motoring