VW roll out new Arteon 'shooting brake'

These are first pictures and details of Volkswagen's new Arteon shooting brake which is being launched in conjunction with a heavy revision of the existing car.

The latest models eradicate initial criticism of the current motor by giving the new version a completely new cockpit.

It gets the Volkswagen infotainment system (digital cockpit, 9.2ins touchscreen) as well as the new body style.

We can expect to see it here by October, I'm told.

The estate version has more second-row headroom and boot space.

A substantial spread of driver assistance and safety elements including travel assist/adaptive cruise control awaits new owners.

There is a 1.5-litre petrol (150ps) with a specially tuned timing system generating lower fuel consumption.

There is a 2-litre (190ps) too and a powerhouse 280ps as well as 150ps and 200ps versions of the 2-litre diesel.

A plug-in version is expected quite soon too: 1.4TSi, 115bhp (218ps system total). There is an electric-only range of 54km.

And there will be a high-performance R model. The specially tuned 2-litre 4cyl with a "torque splitter" develops 320ps. And there are quadruple tailpipes.

Indo Motoring