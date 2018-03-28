VOLVO’S mid-size SUV, the XC60, has scooped the World Car of the Year award.

VOLVO’S mid-size SUV, the XC60, has scooped the World Car of the Year award.

Volvo on the double: XC60 voted World Car of the Year

It marks a stunning double for Volvo which has already taken the European Car accolade with its small XC40 SUV.

Nissan’s new electric car, the LEAF, which is just on sale here, took the prestigious World Green Car award while Volkswagen’s new Polo took the World Urban car of the Year accolade. The Volvo XC60 was chosen from an initial entry of 34 cars from all over the world. After making the cut to a shortlist of 10, it then battled for top spot against the Mazda CX-5 and the Range Rover Velar.

The announcements were made at the New York International Auto Show. Others to feature in the awards were the BMW M5 which was declared the 2018 World Performance Car - the seventh time a BMW has won a World Car award in 14 years.

And Audi’s A8 took the World Luxury car gong while the Range Rover Velar took the World Car design award. All vehicles were selected and voted on by an international jury of 82 top-level automotive journalists (including the Irish Independent’s Motoring Editor) from 24 countries around the world.

Each juror was appointed by the World Car Steering Committee on the basis of his or her expertise, experience, credibility, and influence. Speaking at the announcement of the awards, Volvo’s president and CEO Håkan Samuelsson said: “I am pleased to see our company’s product investments paying off. We are up against some tough competition.”

Online Editors