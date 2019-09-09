VOLKSWAGEN’S new electric family car, the ID, will cost under €30,000 when it goes on sale in Ireland late next year.

Volkswagen's new electric family car will cost Irish people less than €30k

The auto giant’s first EV of the new era has just been unveiled to the world amid pomp and promises of more to come.

The basic version of the ID.31 will cost Irish buyers €30,000 after VRT rebate and SEAI grant (€10,000 in total) have been deducted.

It is understood an unspecified number of Irish people have pre-ordered.

The launch of the car marks the start of a swathe of new EVs from the VW group.

It is clear that Volkswagen have thrown down a price challenge to potential rivals by having an entry-level version under €30,000 for a car they describe as an “all-rounder” for everyday use.

While much the same size as a Golf on the outside, there is a lot more room inside – thanks to what they call the Open Space concept. Critically, there are far fewer intrusions compared with a car driven by an internal combustion engine, for example, while its long wheelbase and short overhangs create more room too.

The new car, and details of it, was revealed at a pre-Frankfurt Motor Show special.

A special launch edition will go on sale in Ireland (under €40,000 after grants) earlier next summer. However, the vast majority of buyers will have to wait until late 2020, realistically January 2021, to get behind the wheel of the aforementioned lower-priced models.

In the cabin, there are new digital displays and controls and a newly-developed 10ins central touch display that gives you all the key information.

All controls, including those on the multifunction steering wheel, are operated using touch functions. Only the electric windows and hazard warning lights are operated using tactile switches.

The ID.3 will have three battery size options: 45 kWh (claimed 330km range), 58kWh (420km) and 77 kWh (550km). You can also charge the ID.3 to cover up to 290kms in 30 minutes by using a 100kW outlet.

The first edition under-€40,000 version ID.3 1st has a 58 kWh battery and is driven by an electric motor at the rear axle.

The batteries are integrated in the under-body which lowers the centre of gravity and improves weight distribution.

In its basic guise, the ID.3 1st has a navigation system, DAB+ digital radio, heated seats/steering wheel heating, a Mode 2 charging cable and 18ins alloys.

The ID.3 1st Plus version adds a rear-view camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, keyless access, centre console (two USB-C connections) and ambient lighting.

Top-of-the-range Max adds an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, Beats sound system, sliding/tilting glass roof, 20ins alloys, lane keep assist, contactless high-voltage battery charging and comfort seats.

Future models are widely predicted to include a people carrier, larger family car and a van version.

Online Editors