Volkswagen continues the electric journey as large limousine ID.7 comes your way

At nearly five metres long, the ID.7 is the biggest EV Volkswagen has made to date

Volkswagen is relentlessly going electric – and focusing on big sales in key global markets.

Its new flagship ID.7 will make its world debut on ­Monday.

At nearly five metres long, it is the biggest EV the brand has made to date.

Described as a “comfortable limousine”, it is the third “new” EV Volkswagen has launched this year – after the ID.2 all concept and revised ID.3.

They are all part of the total of 10 new IDs to be launched worldwide by 2026.

The key global markets I mentioned include China, Canada and the US (ironically the original site of the Dieselgate controversy that sparked acceleration towards electrification) are all targeted for huge growth.

By 2026 they are forecasting that they will have the broadest range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) of all manufacturers in Europe.

The cars will range from the entry-level model for under €25,000, to a new electric compact SUV, right up the ID.7 as the flagship electric model.

The new ID.7 has loads of space, according to the automaker, has innovative assist systems and a high-end infotainment system.

Volkswagen say you will get “a genuine premium package with the first all-electric flagship model from Volkswagen”.

The ID.7 will be produced in the German plant in Emden for the European and North American markets.

Volkswagen has invested more than €1bn in transforming the German plant into an electric mobility production site.

By 2027, Volkswagen says it will have invested more than €7bn in the electric and digital transformation of the Volkswagen brand in North America.