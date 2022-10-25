Used car prices now 67pc more expensive than before Covid-19 pandemic

Car prices are now 67pc higher than they were just before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the DoneDeal Car Price Index report, the annual rate of inflation for used car prices is at 21pc year-on-year.

In the first quarter of this year, the quarterly inflation rate for used cars was 7.4pc, which the report states “reflects strong demand and severely constrained supply”.

This dropped to 3.1pc in the second quarter as consumer demand became “subdued due to the uncertainty in the macro economy and the onset of the cost-of-living crisis”.

The quarterly price inflation for the third quarter stands at 3.5pc, a slight increase on Q2.

According to the report, a “normal” rate of inflation – the average rate in the years 2018 and 2019, for example - would be 0.8pc.

Economist Dr Tom Gillespie said DoneDeal's motor report shows that car price inflation “continues to defy expectations”.

He said the quarterly rate of inflation for cars below €6,000, is at 6.4pc, almost double the 3.3pc rate of inflation in the upper end of the market for cars worth more than €20,000.

The report said: “As we approach the end of 2022, the used car market in Ireland continues to be affected by an imbalance in the supply and demand for cars.

“An in-depth analysis of ad view trends on DoneDeal gives an insight into consumer demand over the past two years and sheds light on the reason for the continued growth in prices.

“Between June and December 2021 growth in demand was significant, increasing by an average of 3pc per month. This peaked over the winter and started to fall from March to July of this year.

“However, just when it seemed that prices showed signs of peaking at the end of Q2, demand for used cars jumped by 5.8pc between July and September.

“A demand spike leading up to September is typically associated with the return to school/college period and the increased need for modes of transport that comes with it.

“However, this time the sharp increase in demand in the past two months has been coupled with a slight recovery of stock: total imports and new registrations for August and September are up 36pc and 42pc, respectively, compared to the same months in 2021.

“This increase in stock levels is also apparent in the DoneDeal data. The number of active car listings on DoneDeal was up 7.4pc when comparing September 1st to July 1st of this year.”

The report added that despite the “encouraging rise” in new electric vehicle sales, it is “unlikely that Ireland will reach its EV targets for 2030 without a significant increase in the number of used EVs in the market”.

Dr Gillespie said: “The dramatic increase in the share of new EVs hasn’t translated into the secondhand car market yet, with EVs accounting for less than 1pc of the used car market, a figure that hasn’t shown much sign of increase in recent months.

“This tight supply coupled with strong demand for used EVs has resulted in a quarterly inflation rate of 8.3pc in Q3, the highest quarterly rate of inflation for EVs so far seen in the DoneDeal price index.”