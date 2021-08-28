The green and ethical dilemmas of EVs – and how to tackle them

The EU plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 and major carmakers are pledging billions to develop new electric vehicles (EVs), but as we solve one problem, have we created others? What are the emission costs of the production of electric cars, how sustainable are the raw materials and will the battery degrade like the one in your mobile phone?

Electric cars may generate no tailpipe emissions, but the battery power sources, the recycling of its components and the manufacture of the vehicles and batteries contribute to carbon emissions, so just how clean are these cars?

If the source of energy to power the car is not renewable, the CO2 emissions will be much higher. Fortunately, more renewable energies are being used to generate electricity in Ireland and renewable generation accounted for 43pc of all electricity consumed last year.

The benefits of EVs will only increase as the grid becomes greener, but this is not just specific to countries with renewable power. Even in Poland, which has the EU’s dirtiest electricity supply, an electric car still has a lower impact on the environment than a petrol or diesel one.

The environmental footprint of manufacturing electric vehicles is also coming under scrutiny. Polestar, the Swedish automotive brand established by Volvo Cars, recently admitted that the manufacturing process for its newest electric car, the Polestar 2, had a higher carbon footprint than a petrol Volvo XC40 and it would take almost 50,000km of driving for the Polestar 2 to break even.

The extraction, refinement, transportation and manufacture of lithium-ion batteries to power electric cars is also a concern because the process is energy-intensive.

The mining of many of the raw materials raises both ethical and environmental issues. In particular, there are concerns regarding the use of cobalt, including the concentration of the resource in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

So what can be done to address these issues? One important step is the European Commission’s proposed regulation of batteries. This, the world’s first-ever sustainable battery law, seeks not only to ensure ethical mining techniques but also to reduce demand for mining by more effectively recycling the raw materials. Looking ahead, potential alternatives to these raw materials are being explored such as the development of a new sodium-ion battery by CATL, a Chinese battery giant.

In the meantime, there is little doubt more could be done to help reduce the environmental impact of mining. Reinvesting profits into local communities to support education and training would provide opportunities that too often lie out of reach of the people in developing countries.

While there’s no avoiding the fact that the emissions generated from the manufacturing of electric cars are substantial, they are likely to fall significantly in the future. As the grid decarbonises, so too will the emissions.

But at the core of managing this is the potential for battery reuse and recycling to replace demand for raw materials. According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), an EV battery will generally last for the lifetime of the car or 150,000km but is considered to be ‘end-of-life’ when its capacity has declined to less than 80pc of its original value.

Extended lifetimes

This creates a huge opportunity to reconfigure these batteries for a “second life” and so lower the overall battery production footprint. Another solution is to reuse what we already have. Currently, only a small proportion of EV batteries are recycled but several potential battery recycling pathways have been identified and it is estimated that this could lessen battery lifecycle emissions considerably.

Finally, more advanced battery technology and manufacturing techniques will continue to improve the lifetime of the batteries, which will also result in extended lifetimes for electric vehicles.

Substantial challenges span the entire EV life cycle, but it is worth remembering the impact on the environment of oil extraction for fuel is much greater.

A number of ways to overcome these challenges to make electric cars greener, more efficient and sustainable are being explored. So while there is room for improvement based on the latest evidence, we know that today an average EU electric car is close to three times better, in terms of carbon emissions, than an equivalent petrol or diesel car — and that gap continues to widen.