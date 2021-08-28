| 11°C Dublin

The green and ethical dilemmas of EVs – and how to tackle them

Moral questions: A digger at the cobalt mine in Kawama, Democratic Republic of Congo. Cobalt is a key ingredient in car batteries Expand

Geraldine Herbert Twitter

The EU plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 and major carmakers are pledging billions to develop new electric vehicles (EVs), but as we solve one problem, have we created others? What are the emission costs of the production of electric cars, how sustainable are the raw materials and will the battery degrade like the one in your mobile phone?

Electric cars may generate no tailpipe emissions, but the battery power sources, the recycling of its components and the manufacture of the vehicles and batteries contribute to carbon emissions, so just how clean are these cars?

If the source of energy to power the car is not renewable, the CO2 emissions will be much higher. Fortunately, more renewable energies are being used to generate electricity in Ireland and renewable generation accounted for 43pc of all electricity consumed last year.

