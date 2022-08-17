Teens on track for safer driving with lessons at Mondello Park

Students and instructors of the course with Roddy Greene of Mondello Park and Richard Dillon of Opel

GOOD habits, learned early and put to good use, can last a lifetime.

So it is great to see a boost for road safety education with the expansion of a course for students aged from 13 to 17.

And it will be on a racing track of all places. No, that doesn’t mean they will be haring around like they were in a Grand Prix, it’s just that it is safe to use for young people who, obviously, can’t drive on ordinary roads.

The course was developed by Mondello Park and the Irish School of Motoring.

Now Opel has joined in on the 2022 Early Drive road safety programme.

The aim is to give young people valuable first-time driving experience, behind the wheel of an Opel Corsa.

Five Corsas, two of which are all-electric, were recently delivered in time for the new school academic year.

It costs €95 per person but a group discount will apply for schools when multiple drivers are booked. No previous driving experience is required and the courses are available for individuals as well as school groups.

The aim is to instil “general road safety awareness in students from an early age”. It wants to ensure they become safer pedestrians and cyclists, and ultimately safer drivers.

With a combination of practical work on the track and theoretical work off it, the organisers say the course is conveyed in a fun, exciting and safe environment.

A road-ready session includes theory test practice questions and a step-by-step guide to applying for a driver’s licence.

But, of course, the highlight of the day will be when the participants get to ‘drive’ a dual-controlled zero-emissions electric or petrol automatic Opel Corsa on the famous track. Yes, of course, there will be an instructor beside them.

They will learn about parallel parking, reversing, correct speed and braking techniques, precision throttle and steering control, spatial awareness and observation skills.

There is also a tour of the home of Irish Motorsport since 1968. Also taken in will be a tour of the impressive selection of Le Mans, Nascar and Formula One cars in the Martin Birrane Collection.

Roddy Greene, MD of Mondello Park, said it would be an “unforgettable” time for teenagers.

Richard Dillon of Opel Ireland said today’s young learner driver may only ever drive an electric automatic car and they are delighted to be part of that transition.

BMW leads anti-litter drive for school kids

BMW is partnering with Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment (Voice) to deliver a school-based litter-picking programme to primary school children.

Picker Pals aims to tackle the problem of waste on a number of levels.

As many as 2,400 children in 100 classrooms will benefit from receiving the environmental educational programme.

A ‘Picker Pack’ includes all they need to go litter picking, plus story/activity books, in Irish and English. This pack is taken home by a different child every week, who leads a family litter-picking adventure in their area.

Kealey takes on key Kia position

CATHAL Kealey has big boots to fill when he takes over as head of marketing and public relations at Kia Ireland.

He replaces the legendary Aidan Doyle who retires in early October.

But Offaly-born Kealey has a wealth of automotive experience in product and marketing communications following management roles in Volkswagen, Skoda and Citroen.

A keen GAA enthusiast, he is a former captain of the famous Kinnitty senior hurling team.

Don Brindley: a true gentleman

DON Brindley, who passed away this week, was a gentleman in every sense of the word.

We are all deeply saddened by his death. He was such an engaging man, always in good humour and always good for a laugh.

He was a rare mix of personal friendliness and professional excellence. He looked after the Opel brand PR with great enthusiasm for years – and successful years they were too.

Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP.