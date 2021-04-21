Taking care on country roads

WITH more traffic on rural roads, it is important to look for, and heed, clues to what may be going on.

Use not only the information from signs and road markings, but also anticipate potential hazards, safety concern GEM advises.

Expect the unexpected. Ask yourself what might be around the corner on a road with restricted visibility.

When driving on narrow roads, take extra care to ensure there is room to safely pass. Slow down to do that.

Some roads are in poor condition, so drive slowly.

Online Editors