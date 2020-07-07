Suzuki's plug-in hybrid compact SUV comes ACROSS from Toyota 

Suzuki's new compact SUV the ACROSS has been revealed. It is the first model from a partnership between the brand and Toyota and will be an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid.

It is based on the Toyota RAV4 - which the new car resembles apart from a brand new front and Suzuki's large grille.

It comes as a 4x4 E-FOUR plug-in system and, being due in Europe by autumn, realistically it will be a 2021 market entrant for Irish buyers. A Suzuki spokeswoman said it wasn't known when exactly the car would go on sale here.

Elements include LED headlamps that combine low and high beams and 19ins alloys. The plug-in hybrid system emits just 22g/km. .

The front electric motor is combined with a 2.5-litre petrol engine. There is maximum output of 180bhp (134kW). The electric motor uses an 18.1kWh lithium ion battery mounted under the floor.

The plug-in system has a number of modes. EV mode uses electric only power; in auto EV/HV and HV the engine contributes when needed.

The 4x4 system has an independent 40kW rear motor to drive the back axle. And an AWD Integrated Management (AIM) system determines when and how power is delivered.

Key driving assist functions include pre-collision, lane tracing assist and dynamic radar cruise control which uses millimetre-wave radar and monocular camera.

Indo Motoring