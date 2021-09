THE feedback in a new survey is sobering. Despite most motorists (53pc) expecting to be driving EVs by 2030, only 30pc believe the Government target of one million on the road by then is possible.

Only 17pc told a Circle K survey they feel the Government is doing enough to incentivise EVs, and 33pc are unaware of the EV grant scheme.

Around 42pc are confused by terminologies, 74pc feel more needs to be done to educate people, and 43pc will rely on forecourts for charging facilities.