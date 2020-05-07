Skoda's first electric SUV boasts sustainable materials and charges to 80pc in 40 minutes on a fast charger

The new Skoda ENYAQ. Full exterior details will be revealed later this year and the car is expected to be available in Ireland in February or March 2021.

SKODA is making history today as it lifts the lid on its first electric SUV.

Adding to the sense of occasion is the fact that the new car has strong Irish connections.

It’s called ENYAQ which will inevitably link it with Irish superstar Enya. And it was launched to the world’s media in Ireland this spring.

Skoda here hope it will arrive in showrooms next February or March but that depends on how Covid-19 affects production and supply.

The ENYAQ is a 5-seater electric crossover. It slots between the current Karoq and the larger Kodiaq SUVs. To put it another way: it is a bit shorter, but taller, than the Octavia.

Pricing has yet to be decided on as there is uncertainty about how the next government (whenever we get one) will handle the new VRT-determining WLTP emissions system and grants for electric vehicles.

But I understand the distributors here would like to see ENYAQ prices similar to their Kodiaq family crossover. For example, a Kodiaq 5-seater 1.5-litre petrol manual starts from €33,195 (but few people buy at that level) while the automatic DSG version costs from €36,120. Automatic is more relevant and comparable as the Enyaq is technically an auto.

Prices will depend a lot on trim levels which are still being worked out. There will also be different/additional packages.

KEY FACTS

Before giving general driving impressions, here are some key EYNAQ facts.

*There will be 55-kWh, 62-Kwh and 82-kWh lithium-ion battery packs depending on the number of cells. The 82-kWh version will also have powerful all-wheel-drive options.

*Wheel sizes range from 18ins to 21ins.

*’Sustainable’ materials such as olive leather are used for the first time in a production car.

*In smaller battery-pack versions, a rear motor drives the rear wheels. Some more powerful versions have a second electric motor at the front, effectively making them All-Wheel-Drives (AWDs).

*The 55-kWh version with its rear-mounted electric motor has a range of up to 340km.

*With the 62-kWh pack, range goes to 390km.

*And the rear-wheel-drive 82-kWh version has a potential range of 500km.

*That 82-kWh battery powers two other models with a second electric motor: the 80X and RS. They develop 195kW and 225kW respectively. The range-topper zips to 100kmh in 6.2 seconds. Both these AWDs have a range of up to 460km on a single charge.

*Some more exotic versions will have materials derived from 60pc recycled PVC foam and 40pc sheep’s wool, with others having eco-friendly leather.

*You can charge to 80pc in 40 minutes with a fast charger.

*As well as a 230-volt socket, you can also boost using a Wallbox (11kW) at home. That takes six to eight hours depending on battery size. The third option is a DC fast-charging station with an output of 125kW.

*The car is based on the Volkswagen Group’s much-vaunted MEB platform.

*The boot extends to 585 litres.

*It’s 4,648mm long, 1,877mm wide and 1,618mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,765mm.

Driving impressions

I drove models around parts of Laois and Carlow using Castle Durrow as the epicentre for the global launch. We were sworn to observe a then-to-be-finalised embargo date. It was set, putatively, for the end of March. Little did anyone realise how dramatically everything would have changed by then.

First impressions of the exterior were, well, a bit difficult because the cars were heavily disguised (and will be until possibly September, I understand).

But there was no disguising the fact that it was really roomy inside. There was a lot of headroom and excellent rear-seat space. They are not wrong in suggesting the interior was designed in a “completely new manner”. The boot is large too.

The dash is deep so you feel quite embedded but still with good visibility (I racked up the driver’s seat for my preferred extra high-drive position). We’re promised the latest infotainment system/connectivity. There will be a 13in free-standing display with ‘state-of-the-art connectivity’ – a head-up display and augmented reality are optional.

But the overriding impression I took with me, and it still resides, was how particularly good the ENYAQ felt and drove on the rural roads – snowy, waterlogged and some with poor surfaces as they were back then. The suspension set-up is well judged; a blend of taut and comfort settings. Put that alongside the immediacy of acceleration you get from an electric power-source and it’s clear the car will have a bit of life about it.

Another thing I noticed – important for city driving - was the ease of steering which made for a really tight turning circle.

Despite the variety of underfoot conditions, there was little or no road noise. Special tyres helped, no doubt, but the level of sound damping is the main reason for the impressive hush. It’s a well-sealed cabin for sure.

The ENYAQ historically marks the debut of the first full-electric from Skoda. It is a mega step for the marque as it, like so many others, embrace the electric era.

You can expect lots more electrified Skodas between now and the end of 2022.

