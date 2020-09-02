Skoda's electric SUV here by April; early-to-mid €30k start

SKODA has just taken the wraps off its first electric crossover, the ENYAQ. The first models are due here by next April.

There are 55kWh, 62kWh and 82kWh lithium-ion battery packs depending on the number of cells. The 82kWh version will also have powerful all-wheel-drive options.

The 5-seater EV slots between the current Karoq and the larger Kodiaq SUVs. And pricing will reflect that, I think. I'm sticking my neck out but I expect the '50' (55kWh) version to start in the early-to-mid thirties when it gets here in May.

The '60' version (62kWh) will be under €40,000, I reckon and is an April arrival. I'll venture no more as Skoda here are still in negotiations with HQ and anything could happen on price.

Briefly, the '50' has a rear-mounted electric motor and a 340km range; the '60' can cover 390km on one charge while the '80' (82kWh) rear-wheel-drive can do a claimed 510km. They have high expectations for this version, apparently. Its battery also powers the 80X all-wheel-drive (460km) with a second electric motor. There will be an RS version too.

The importers here expect to get 270 ENAYQ models from the factory next year, so demand could outstrip supply depending on market forces.

Minimum trim levels by battery size range from 18in steel wheels, LED headlights, dual-zone air con, keyless go, cruise control, 10in infotainment system and Smartlink in the '50' model to 19in alloys, rear parking sensor, rain sensor, 13in infotainment system (eight speakers) in the '60' while the '80' gets 19in alloys, front parking sensor, rear view camera, drive mode, etc.

They say their new system of opting for ENYAQ trims is simpler and more transparent.

