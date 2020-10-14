Six-month Opel plan; BMW 128ti; SEAT gong

Expect plenty of plans and incentives from car brands as more electric cars come on- stream and more people contemplate a change.

Take Opel, for example. They are betting on buyers liking their electric car, the Corsa-e, and are promising to take it back within six moths of January registration if they don't like it.

Opel say the 'Take Charge' scheme is designed for drivers thinking of switching to electric but who still have reservations - and there are many, judging from my correspondences.

If they feel unhappy within six months, they just go to their Opel dealer and drive away in a petrol or diesel model of equivalent value instead.

Opel say they are working hard to make the transition to electric as smooth as possible - customers can take an EV for 24-hour test drives.

The Corsa-e has a range of 337km and fast charging of up to 80pc in 30 minutes. It costs from €26,814.

* BMW are bringing in their new 128ti next month. With M Sport spec as standard, it is powered by a 265hp petrol engine with TwinPower turbo technology. There is Torsen limited-slip differential and bespoke M Sport suspension. Prices from €44,585 OTR.

* Well done SEAT Ireland on winning the Fleet Transport #StrengthInUnity Heroes Award for their work with the Mater earlier this year. SEAT provided a fleet of Alhambras for healthcare staff to transport patients on discharge.

