Seven things I learned from driving around the country in an electric car

After covering nearly 1,100km of electric driving as part of a four-day ‘around Ireland’ journey, I’ve come up with seven suggestions to improve your lot as a potential EV driver.

1. Apps may show where chargers are located. But there also needs to be far more instantly visible on-road signage.

Maybe a giant blue ‘E’ would do the trick? We lost a lot of time searching for the actual charging points. In one case, they were within 100 metres and still we had to ask for help.

It would save time and show we are really serious about the electric era. No half measures.

2. We urgently need more fast chargers for national routes.

They change the complexion of your trip and give you peace of mind on a longer journey. I can’t emphasise that enough.

3. There should be even more severe penalties for people parking in charging areas. Sligo driver – you know who you are. I’ll be back.

4. It’s obvious but you need to be realistic about what your EV can do. Our Skoda ENYAG, pictured, has a potential 500km+ range. Many have 250km. They are not for long journeys.

5. Give yourself extra time on your EV journey and drive moderately. Both will help you arrive in good form and free from range anxiety.

6. Carmakers need to display ‘range left’ much more prominently. It is important to know how your battery is coping – and to put your mind at ease (or start to panic).

7. Where hotels have a charger, it needs to be more visibly flagged on the website.

And staff need to know if it is working.