Road-racing legend Michael Dunlop to launch Irish Motorbike and Scooter Show

Michael recently ended months of speculation about his future in the sport following the death of his brother, William, at the Skerries 100 road races in July last year, with the Tyco BMW team announcing last month that Michael will compete in the famous Isle of Man TT Races once again for 2019.

Michael added three more wins to his tally at TT 2018, riding a combination of Tyco machinery and his own MD Racing bikes, to take him to third place on the all-time winners board behind legends John McGuinness and Joey Dunlop.

The Dunlop family is the most famous in road racing but is no stranger to tragedy – Michael and his late brother’s father, Robert, was killed in practice at the North West 200 in 2008, and their uncle Joey died in wet conditions at a road-racing event in Estonia in 2000.

Michael will be joined at the launch of the show in the RDS on Friday by the world’s fastest woman on two wheels, Valerie Thompson, who holds the women’s record at the World Speed Trials in Australia, at a whopping 328mph (528kph).

The show takes place at Dublin’s RDS from Friday, March 1, until Sunday, March 3, with more than 27,000 visitors expected to visit. Michael and Valerie will be joined by a host of other top road racers, including Gary Johnson, Glenn Irwin, Alastair Seeley, Richard Cooper, Dean Harrison, Maria Costello, Adam McLean, Derek McGee, Michael Sweeney, Brian McCormack and Derek Shiels .

WIlliam Dunlop

BMW, KTM, Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Indian, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Can Am, Herald, Royal Enfield as well as CF Moto, Quadzilla and Suzuki, will all be showing off their 2019 motorcycle and scooter line-ups at the show.

Megabikes will have the full 2019 Alpinestars clothing collection along with a the complete range from Arai, Shoei and Halvarssons. And Overlanders will be there with the full range from Touratech, Knox and Richa kit.

Initial basic training (IBT) experts will be at the show too, supported by the Road Safety Association (RSA), as well as cornering and track-day specialists the California Superbike School. Irish stunt rider Mattie Griffin will even be putting on his teacher’s cap with his wheelie school.

Griffin will also be taking to the Live Action Arena, where he’ll be performing his own particular brand of street-style freestyle stunt riding. The Galway man will be joined by Adam Peschel’s four-man stunt team all the way from Czech Republic. The Live Action Arena will also include Moto-X racing, as well as the 1,000cc off-road racing sidecars from the UK. There’ll also be plenty of Irish mini bike racing to entertain all the family.

For the eighth time, the show will host the only Irish qualifier for the AMD World Championship of Custom Bike Building. The winner will go on to represent Ireland in the AMD World Championship, which will be held in Germany. Alongside the Irish Champion, there is a significant number of custom bikes entered from the UK and Europe and they will compete for the Best International Bike Builder.

Other national AMD awards will include Best Chopper, Best Custom, Best Engineering, Best Japanese, Best Innovation, Best Modified, Best Old School, Best Paint, Best Performance, Best Streetfighter, Best Trike, Best Café Racer, People’s Choice and Best Mod Harley

Online Editors