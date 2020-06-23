Rise in used import cars starting to accelerate

Used car imports are on the rise

The level of used imports being registered has bounced back significantly this month. While still down 55pc on June 2019, around 2,650 have been bought so far.

The total for the year to date is down 58pc.

The volume of the used-import rebound can be attributed to a variety of trends and developments since garages re-opened mid-May:

* The perception persists that there are good deals to be done, and wider choices, in the UK;

* There is an appetite for newer used cars generally;

* That is being driven by the fact some people are opting to buy second-hand rather than use public transport;

* Used-car prices are holding firm due to pent-up demand and scarcity and so people are looking at all avenues.

Meantime new-car registrations are down around 36pc.

Indo Motoring