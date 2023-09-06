Review: Tesla refresh is simply 3-mendous

Focus is on fit and finish for the beloved and game-changing Model 3

It seems like only yesterday that Tesla unveiled their car for the masses – the beloved Model 3.

In the months before the much anticipated launch, the marketing gurus in California went into overdrive – pitching the mid-size saloon as the cheapest of the range at under $45,000.

Exchange rates were quite favourable at the time, causing a flurry of excitement in Irish circles coming on top of the news that Elon Musk’s high-tech cars were indeed coming to Ireland.

Unfortunately, the low prices didn’t deliver, but Tesla did with an EV that simply blew our minds.

There was nothing quite like it and the technology, performance and range were game-changing.

Fast forward six years and the firm favourite is due a refresh, both inside and out.

The four-door saloon gets a more futuristic front end with slimmer and wider headlamps with swooping LED inserts.

The bonnet and lower apron have been reshaped too (the fog lights have been removed) in order to make it more aerodynamic — reducing the coefficient drag from 0.23 to 0.21.

Snazzy new 5-spoke V alloy wheels add a dollop of sportiness as do the new light clusters at the rear.

The Tesla name is now emblazoned across the tailgate to give it a more premium look and the reverse lights have dropped into the lower bumper.

Two bespoke colours have also been added – Stealth Grey and Ultra Red – which change hue according to light and angle.

Inside, the main focus has been on the fit and finish which came in for some strong criticism with the old model.

Double glazing in the windows dampens the noise in the cabin and the rear doors have been reinforced to give it a reassuring “clunk” when closing.

A full panoramic glass roof lets light flood in while the white faux-leather finish is simply glorious.

The minimalist feel of the cockpit remains – still no instrument cluster or HUD (Head Up Display) – but this is compensated for by the gargantuan 15.4in i-Pad like touchscreen which is still a gadget-lover’s paradise.

The stalks have been removed from the steering wheel so the gear select is now incorporated in the display as are the climate controls and pretty much everything else.

Also lurking in there is the 1980s bank of arcade games, the fart machine, the cosy fire display and all of your music, streaming and video apps.

Those with four-legged friends will marvel at a new gizmo which keeps the temperature of the cabin cool and relays a message to onlookers that reads: “My driver will be back soon, don’t worry. AC is set at 19 degrees.”

Passengers in the rear can also avail of a hi-res screen while up front the wireless charging dock can now accommodate two phones.

Spec-wise, the two choices remain, starting with the rear-wheel drive version which is twinned to a 58kWh battery generating 321bhp and a range of 513km.

Those looking for more grunt can opt for the dual motor (one on each axle) which bangs out an extra 30 horses and extends the range to 629km.

The 0-100kph remains the same at an eye-watering 4.1 seconds in Sport mode.

The new offerings have improved efficiency by between 5pc and 8pc and the super-fast charging has been beefed up to 250Kwh which will see you achieve an extra 282km in 15 minutes.

Pricing and availability for the new Model 3 will follow later in the year with first orders making delivery in early January.