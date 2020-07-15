Record numbers buying campervans for staycations and VW Beach leads the surge

IT’S a staycation summer for most of us - and it looks like an increasing number of families are planning an Irish holiday on the move this year.

Not only are more of them taking to the road in a different sort of vehicle, they are going to live and sleep in it as well.

It appears from new figures that record numbers are buying camper vans to provide both transport and accommodation as they try to make the best of this restricted foreign travel season. It’s a case of all aboard for the open Irish roads.

Read More

A good measure of how popular these chalets-on-wheels campers have become can be gauged from the fact that there has been a 500pc increase in sales of Volkswagen’s famous California models, for example. Coincidentally the number of options has expanded this year with the arrival of a new entry-level version - called the VW Beach.

Expand Close The Volkswagen California Beach camper van / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Volkswagen California Beach camper van

It is designed to set a new range entry-point price for this year’s rapidly-expanding market.

And to add to the sense of adventure, as well as giving food for thought on where to go and explore, there is a special free VW guide to some of the best routes to take and enjoy.

Following a survey of Facebook fans’ views and experiences Volkswagen drew up a special list of must-see-and-drive routes and locations.

While some will disagree with - and offer several alternatives to - the list, here is what they came up with:

Copper Coast Road, Co Waterford;

‘Eireball Run’ along the Wild Atlantic Way;

The Ring of Kerry;

The Inishowen Peninsula;

Keem Bay, Achill Island;

Hook Head in Co Wexford;

Rossnowlagh Beach, Co Donegal;

The Dingle Peninsula Loop, Co Kerry;

The Causeway Coastal Route;

The Dublin to Wicklow mountains.

For your €55,905 Beach you get room to sleep four in comfort, seat five when travelling, a mini kitchen with gas cooking plate, a second battery, swivel seats in front, a 230v charging element for vehicle batteries and a 230-v outlet in the interior.

There’s a tried-and-tested 2-litre diesel engine (150bhp) under the bonnet so fuel consumption should not be a major concern.

Volkswagen say they have been “amazed” by the 500pc increase in camper sales. They had to order more from the factory to meet demand.

The brand’s Commercial Vehicles MD Alan Bateson says the high level of buying is down to so many people opting to stay in Ireland for their holidays.

He also pointed out that the likes of the Beach camper is a “usable every-day” vehicle which costs around the same as an executive saloon.

Read More

Online Editors