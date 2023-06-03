Range Rover: Only a chosen few get the chance to spend €333,000 on special SUV

I’m always intrigued by the level of demand for an outrageously powerful – and priced – petrol SUV.

Judging by what’s happening around a latest Range Rover model, people are still willing to pay huge sums to get their hands on a special-edition gas guzzler.

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition One (below) pumps out a stomping 635PS thanks to its new V8 twin 4.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

It can reach 100kmh from a standing start in around four seconds (in new dynamics optimised mode) – which is serious acceleration for a large frame.

Fancy one? Well, for the first year of production they say the SUV is “only available for select clients to order by invitation, in limited edition SV EDITION ONE specification”.

If you had been lucky enough to have been among the chosen few, it would have dented your bank balance, because this will set you back by €333,440. A third-of-a-million euro.

If you are thinking you might still get on the exclusive list, I’m afraid you’ll be disappointed – for now anyway.

Range Rover says: “Every Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE is already allocated to a Range Rover client.”

There are no Irish buyers, but the distributors here hope to get some vehicles for the next model year.

Among the array of high-tech stuff on this all-wheel-drive (AWD) giant, you get a world first hydraulic interlinked 6D Dynamics air suspension.

One item that caught my eye was the Body and Soul Seat – a first in the Sport SV.

This introduces latest in-car sensory audio technology, so you can “feel the sound and experience wellness benefits”.