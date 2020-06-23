Price war of words likely as VW's new electric car goes on sale here

Volkswagen here claims its new ID.3 electric car has a €5,000 advantage over key rivals ( it starts at €33,625). No doubt named competitors (including Hyundai, Tesla and Nissan) will vehemently dispute that as the new ID.3 1st Edition goes on sale and the motor giant highlights price, range, equipment, finance and charging deals as key reasons to buy its car.

The 45kW version has a range of 230-330km (WLTP official figures awaited). The 58kW version - the one in the 1st Edition just on sale - ranges from 300km to 420km and later in the year there will be the 77kW with a 550km range.

The ID.3 is 4.26 metres long with a small turning circle and has the same acceleration as the Golf GTi.

Standard spec on the 1st Edition includes 18in steel wheels, LED front/rear lights, lane assist, front assist, parking assist, ID light, 10in touchscreen, 5.3in display, Discover Media Nav system and ACC. 1st Plus adds keyless entry, matrix headlights and 19in alloys. They expect this to be the big-seller. 1st Max adds head up display, travel assist, panoramic sunroof and 20in alloys (later in 2020).

The 1st Edition will have two updates within a few months: augmented reality on the heads-up display and an upgrade to make it two seconds quicker.

The 77kwh models will only have four seats because the car would be too heavy with five people on board, Volkswagen says.

Indo Motoring