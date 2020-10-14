Price, spec for Mazda's MX-30

On the way: Mazda's electric SUV will go on sale from February

Mazda have just released full price and spec for the new MX-30 range. Prices for the electric car will start from €30,495.

Pricing for the First Edition model had been previously released (it has additional equipment such as eight-way electric driver's seat, adaptive LED leatherette/cloth interior for an extra €1,300).

The GS-L entry grade will have radar cruise control, head-up-display, front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights and rear camera.

GT Sport grade will add 12-speaker Bose sound system, sunroof and 360° view camera.

The First Edition model goes on sale from February; it will be mid-2021 before the remainder of the range will be available to buy.

The new car has the latest MyMazda app which is free from Apple AppStore and the Google Play Store.

They say they have added functions only possible on an EV - such as the ability to control charging using a timer, monitoring charging progress, range indicator and charging availability.

Indo Motoring